DWTS Alum Reveals Plans For 1st Christmas Eve Without Her Kids

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is changing things up for the holidays.

Jana Kramer placed fourth on the 23rd season of the celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. She split from her husband Mike Caussin in 2021, according to People. The exes share two kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.

In 2022, Kramer will spend her first-ever Christmas Eve without her kids. And while she admits she was “dreading” the holidays, she now has a plan.

Jana Kramer Says She’s Skipping Town & Then Changing the Timeline on Christmas Day

In December 2022, Kramer, 38, opened up about her holiday plans during a Q& A on her Instagram story. According to Us Weekly, Kramer and her ex alternate holiday schedules with their kids, and for this year, Caussin has the children on Christmas Eve and they will wake up at his house on Christmas morning.

In her story, Kramer told her followers that she will pick her kids up later on Christmas day after she returns home from a getaway. “I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week,” she revealed. “So, I’ll come back from that vacation Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad.”

Kramer added that after she picks up her kids from their dad’s house she will celebrate a faux Christmas Eve with them, complete with cookies for Santa, then Santa will miraculously come to her house on Christmas night. The “One Tree Hill” alum added that she’s “really excited” to still get to see her kids run downstairs in the morning for a magical second visit from Santa.

“I’d rather be excited with them than be super sad on Christmas Eve not having them,” she added of her plan to secretly change the calendar. “I was dreading this holiday,” Kramer admitted to fans. “I always knew that this one …was going to be extremely hard.”

Jana Kramer Previously Revealed Why She Didn’t Want to Have a Joint Christmas With Her Ex-Husband

Kramer comes from a broken family, and she had always vowed not to be in the same situation when she had kids of her own. During an appearance on “Red Table Talk,” she revealed that she “hated” Christmas growing up. “I hated Christmas because I had to separate Christmas and that was stressful,” she said in October 2022. “I think about this year … my kids won’t wake up at my house Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

In 2021, Kramer told Extra she “struggled” with splitting the holidays the first year after her divorce. She also revealed why she didn’t want to attempt a joint Christmas celebration with her former husband.

“I considered it, but when I started to talk to my friends about my therapist and I sat with it and I was like, you know, this year is just really important for me to make new memories,” she said. “So I just wanted to be me and the kids and then who knows in the future. I’m not against it.”

