Jason Tartick Says Kaitlyn Bristowe Breakup Is ‘The Hardest Grief’

Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick said he’s been having a hard time since splitting with his fiance, “Dancing With the Stars” winner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Kaitlyn has been in L.A. working this week so I’ve been lucky enough to have the boys with me and it has been just a true blessing,” Tartick, 34, said on the August 22 episode of his podcast, “Trading Secrets,” per Us Weekly.

“The boys” are Tartick’s dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

Tartick met Bristowe, the season 11 “Bachelorette”, in 2018, shortly after her split from her first fiance, Shawn Booth.

Tartick and Bristowe made their relationship official in 2019, and he proposed to Bristowe in 2021.

Tartick said his pets have really been there for him since his split with Bristowe, the season 29 winner of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“And even though Ramen and Pinot are animals and pets, they’re best friends to me, and just having them with me has been amazing,” he said on the podcast, per the publication. “Having a great support system [in the] last month to few months has been everything to me. I’ve leaned on them harder than I’ve ever in my life — ever — leaned on my support system.”

Tartick Said He Is Getting Professional Help

Tartick said he has been continuing with counseling since his breakup, and that he’s been monitoring his mental health.

“And there’s times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where, like, you feel lifted and you feel good again. And it’s just this back-and-forth flood of emotions,” he said on the podcast, per Us Weekly.

The entrepreneur said he’s grateful for his experience with Bristowe.

“And I feel fortunate saying this at 34, but the grief that I have experienced in the last, like, few months is the hardest grief I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Tartick explained, per the outlet. “And I know when I say that at 34, that I am so lucky that a breakup with a fiancée is the hardest grief I’ve ever experienced.”

According to his website, Tartick, 34, is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author.

He’s an entrepreneur who is running five companies; he’s an investor and public speaker.

He ventured into reality TV for the first time when he appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018.

Why Did Tatrick and Bristowe Breakup?

In a joint statement shared via Instagram on August 6, the former couple posted a picture of themselves and announced this breakup.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” the statement read. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Bristowe said “nothing” happened to cause their breakup.

“I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time,” she said on her Off the Vine podcast, per People. “We have both not made each other a priority.”