Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Release Statement Confirming Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have split. After weeks of speculation about their relationship, the “Dancing With the Stars” champ and Tartick confirmed the news in a joint Instagram post on August 6, 2023.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their statement read.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” it continued.

Bristowe and Tartick first met in late 2018 and made their relationship official the following year. Tartick proposed to Bristowe in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Kept Putting Off Wedding Planning

After getting engaged, just about everyone wanted to know when the former “Bachelorette” star would tie the knot. Early on, things seemed to be on the right path.

“Wedding planning, it’s going awesome. We have an idea of where we want to do it, we know when we want to do [it], and now details and lists are home together and the foundation is being built for the wedding,” Tartick told People magazine, adding that they were thinking of doing a “Great Gatsby” theme.

About a year later, things looked much different in the wedding planning process. In June 2022, Bristowe hinted that she and Tartick were attacking things from two different angles.

“Jason is Mr. Spreadsheet. This is just so us in our relationship: He’s very numbers and logistics and spreadsheets and I’m like, Can we have a champagne fountain? Dancers swinging from the rafters?” she told People.

A few months later, she told E! News that wedding planning was stressing her and Tartick out.

Then, on the February 6, 2023, episode of Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” Bristowe shared another wedding update.

“Honestly, any time we sit down to talk about it, we literally want to do something else,” she told Harrison. “And that sounds so terrible because it should be a priority, but it doesn’t feel like one — and we’re both okay with that,” she added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Lived Together in Nashville With Their 2 Dogs

It’s unknown how Bristowe and Tartick plan to separate their things — or how they will split time with their two Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot.

The two purchased a home together in Nashville, Tennessee. In July 2020, Bristowe posted a home tour on Instagram, giving fans an inside look at her abode.

Bristowe and Tartick have been apart for much of the summer, spending time with family and friends — but hardly ever together. This really kicked split rumors into high gear. And while the former couple has been the subject of such rumors in the past, they’ve often debunked them fairly quickly. This time around, however, both Bristowe and Tartick were mum until their official announcement.

