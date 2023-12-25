DWTS Alum Responds to ‘Gatekeeping’ Allegations From Estranged Husband

A recent “Dancing with the Stars” alum is defending herself amid an increasingly contentious divorce. News of Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy’s divorce emerged in September. Now, reports indicate the couple is having issues related to their young daughter, Monaco.

TMZ reported that Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, was the one to file for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia. He wanted joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s daughter, the outlet noted. According to Page Six, both parties have recently filed paperwork addressing allegations on his part she is “gatekeeping” access to their daughter.

Jeannie Mai Insists She’s Simply Protecting Their Daughter

On December 19, Page Six acquired court documents filed by Mai’s legal team. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant indicated she was “committed to facilitating and encouraging” the relationship between Jeezy and their daughter.

Mai reportedly noted she wanted to “foster an open, supportive and safe environment for both parents to actively participate” in their daughter’s life.

She noted, however, that there were safety concerns she wanted addressed.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place,” the filing read. The measures desired by Mai included “safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecure in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers.”

Mai’s filing continued that those requests were “absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s wellbeing,” according to Page Six.

The filing further noted, “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security.” This was the case “especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

Jeezy Alleged Mai Acted As a ‘Gatekeeper’ Regarding Access to Daughter Monaco

Mai’s filing came about three weeks after Jeezy filed a request with the court for a hearing regarding Monaco’s custody. On November 30, Page Six reported that Jeezy’s filing indicated his daughter had been “temporarily residing” with Mai in the couple’s Los Angeles home.

The documents filed by Jeezy continued, “Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis.” A temporary agreement regarding custody of Monaco had been put into place between Jeezy and Mai.

However, the rapper claimed in his filing, the arrangement had become “stressful” for the young girl. He indicated he felt this was due to the “lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule.”

Jeezy’s filing, shared Page Six, further claimed the situation was causing “unnecessary tension and confusion.” He noted he did not believe Mai was “acting maliciously.” Rather, his filing alleged, she “acted as a gatekeeper” in preventing Monaco time with Jeezy.

Public Opinion Seems to Take Jeezy’s Side

So far, it appears online chatter about the couple’s situation tends to be critical of Mai. One question asked by many critics regards the presence of guns before the pair’s split.

“She wasn’t saying all that when they were together. I’m quite sure they were in the house when they were living together. She is doing that out of spite,” one person tweeted.

Another tweet read, “Jeannie Mai moving real bitter in this divorce and l get it … He embarrassed her but she’s trying to paint that man as something he’s not anymore with using guns as the reason she don’t want the baby with him .. but before the divorce he was a good dad, a great husband.”

“Jeannie Mai & Jeezy situation getting so messy,” someone else posted.