‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shares 3rd-Trimester Bumpdate

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared a third-trimester pregnancy update with her followers on Instagram.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

She shared photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy so far, ending with her largest bump photo yet and a video of the baby boy kicking.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Johnson Choreographed the Opening Number for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Michael Buble Night’

Johnson may be in her 3rd trimester, but that’s not keeping her from continuing to dance. In behind-the-scenes shots from rehearsals throughout the week leading up to “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 episode six, Johnson was seen working with the dancers on choreography for the opening number of “Michael Buble night.”

It was announced on Tuesday, October 19 that Johnson would be returning to choreograph the number. ET Online reporter Desiree Murphy first shared the news on Twitter.

Johnson was sad to be missing season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Early on in her pregnancy, Johnson thought she might be able to return, but she didn’t think it was going to be practical.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she told ET Online. “I can still do it!”

Johnson hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on August 17, 2022, and she was asked by a fan how she feels about missing the upcoming season.

“I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”

Johnson Congratulated Lindsay Arnold on Her Pregnancy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared on Monday, October 24, 2022 that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Johnson is very excited for Arnold, who is her best friend.

“@lindsarnold and I are 3 months apart, and now our babies are going to be 4 months apart,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The tears of pure joy haven’t stopped!!!”

On the next slide, Johnson shared a photo of the women standing side by side and cradling their baby bumps.

“When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true,” Johnson wrote. “Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age.. 4 months apart to be exact.”