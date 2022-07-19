WATCH: Jenna Johnson Finds Out She’s Pregnant in Emotional Video

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros shared the exciting news in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet.

“But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be,” she added.

Johnson and her husband will welcome their newborn in January 2023. On July 19, 2022, Johnson shared the video of herself finding out the results of her pregnancy test.

Johnson Was Emotional When She Found Out the Results

In Johnson’s video, she can be seen placing a pregnancy test in a cup of urine. As she waits for the results, she appears very excited and anxious. When the sufficient time has passed for her to check the outcome, she has tears in her eyes. She picks up the test and shows it to the camera — the word “pregnant” clearly visible.

“The moment my whole world changed,” Johnson appropriately captioned the Instagram post. “We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget,” she added.

Johnson then showed four more positive tests before sharing a video of her first ultrasound. The baby’s heartbeat could be seen on the monitor as Johnson looked on with tears in her eyes.

Johnson Shared the Baby News With Her Husband in a Unique Way

Johnson was so excited to tell Chmerkovskiy that she is pregnant but she wanted to do it in a special, memorable way.

“I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers,” she told People.

“I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn’t expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today,'” she explained.

When Chmerkovskiy opened the box, he noticed that the sneakers were way too small for his wife’s feet.

“He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face … it was priceless,” she said.

