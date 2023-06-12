Jenna Johnson Says Her Marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy Has Changed

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy became first time parents in January 2023.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros have been sharing all sorts of photos and videos of their son, Rome, over the past few months as they’ve been adjusting to being a family. Along with that adjustment came some fears from Johnson, who recently admitted that she had anxiety over how things would change once she and her husband had a baby at home.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on May 31, 2023, someone asked Johnson if her relationship with Chmerkovskiy “changed” since she became a mother.

“Yes! But in the best possible way,” she replied. “To be honest, my last few weeks of pregnancy I started getting very anxious about this and felt like I was ‘grieving’ our life together. We had so many incredible years just the two of us and I was scared of not getting that same quality time together,” Johnson admitted.

Jenna Johnson Says She Fell More in Love With Val Chmerkovskiy After Rome Was Born

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy got married at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California in April 2019, according to People magazine. After tying the knot, the two decided to try to have a baby, but were met with heartbreak for a few years. In an interview with “Good Morning America” in March 2023, Johnson revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2021.

In July 2022, the couple found out they were expecting again. “We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive,” she told People magazine after finding out.

“The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” she added.

After welcoming baby Rome in January 2023, Johnson revealed that she really fell in love with her husband all over again — and that her anxiety about changes in her marriage went away.

“Of course having a baby makes less time for one another! Butttttt I feel like whenever we do have one on one time, we are so much more present and don’t take it for granted. Also, watching the person I love most become a father to our baby truly made me fall head over heels all over again,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Seeing the way he is with Rome makes me emotional and so grateful to have him as my partner in this parenting journey,” she added.

Val Chmerkovskiy Loves Being a Dad

Having children was something that Chmerkovskiy always wanted and welcoming baby Rome was an amazing gift.

In an interview with Heavy in April 2023, Chmerkovskiy revealed the best part of being a dad.

“The best part has been having the responsibility and the privilege to be the parent of this beautiful child. Having the wonder of seeing him grow and change and being there for him. I’ve never loved something so much and cared for something so dearly. I guess venturing into those types of feelings and emotions has been the best part,” he told us, before adding, “And poopy diapers that’s my close 2nd favorite.”

And Chmerkovskiy has very similar feelings about his wife as she does about him.

“Every day I see my wife as the mother that she is to our son has been the most beautiful I’ve ever seen her, and the most attracted I’ve ever been to her,” he told People magazine earlier in 2023.

