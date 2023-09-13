Fans Have Selected DWTS Season 32 Frontrunners

The full cast of season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” was revealed on September 13, 2023, on “Good Morning America.”

Shortly after the official announcement was made, dozens of fans took to social media sites, like Reddit, to discuss the competitors and their partners — and there are already some frontrunners. Although fans haven’t seen any ballroom skills, they are making predictions for who will go far on season 32.

Many fans seem to think that Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford will make it far in the competition. Other names that seem to be circulating a lot are Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, and Xochitl Gomez, all of whom could be ones to watch.

As far as who fans aren’t super excited about, Jamie Lynn Spears and Adrian Peterson may be early dismissals, if they don’t receive enough votes and/or they don’t earn high judges’ scores.

The Season 32 Pairings Have Been Confirmed

The celebs and their ballroom pairings have all been confirmed and rehearsals are already underway for the September 26, 2023, premiere. The show will air on Tuesday nights on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

The male celebs and their partners are as follows:

Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) will dance with Peta Murgatroyd.

Mauricio Umansky (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and Emma Slater will dance together.

Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot to Handle”) and newcomber Rylee Arnold will compete as a pair.

Matt Walsh (“Step Brothers”) and Koko Iwasaki will hit the dance floor together.

Model Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson will be going for the Mirrorball Trophy.

NFLer Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart are ready for premiere night.

Grammy winner Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach have teamed up.

The female celebs and their ballroom pros are below:

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) has been partnered with Sasha Farber.

Performer Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong have been partnered.

Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101”) will take the floor with Alan Bersten.

Xochitl Gomez (“Gente-fied” ) and Val Chmerkovskiy will compete as a pair.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko could go the distance.

“Bachelorette” Charity Lawson has been paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix will dance with pro Pasha Pashkov.

Fans Reacted to the Cast & There Are Mixed Feelings

Fans seem to have mixed feelings with the cast of season 32, but many have expressed having at least one couple they are excited to watch.

“Honestly I was scared who we might be getting, but I’m actually pretty impressed. I mentioned I know or at least heard of 12/14 (only ones I didn’t know are Harry and Mauricio). I’m rooting for about half the cast at this point and am actually pretty surprised by the pairings,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the cast.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. Seasons like this for me allow me to pick who to support based off of what I see in their dancing and other footage that shows off personality. So far I’ve penciled in Val and his partner,” another comment read.

“Jason Mraz has me the most excited, since I’ve been a fan of his for so long. Looking forward to seeing Xochitl, Mira, Barry, and Alyson too,” a third Redditor added.

