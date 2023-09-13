‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes History on Season 32 DWTS Cast

The full cast of season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” was announced on September 13, 2023, on “Good Morning America.”

For the first time in the show’s history, a “Real Housewives” star’s husband will take the dance floor. Mauricio Umansky is the first “house husband” to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Umansky has been partnered with Emma Slater.

Umansky is married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, though the two are separated, according to People magazine. Married for 27 years, Richards and Umansky released a joint statement on Instagram following news of their separation.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” their statement read, in part.

Regardless of what may be going on with them, Umansky said that his “wife” will be in the audience cheering him on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Was Rumored to Be on DWTS After A Photo Leaked on Social Media

For many Bravo fans, the addition of Umansky to the DWTS season 32 cast won’t be surprising. About a week before the official cast reveal, a photo of a man walking to DWTS rehearsals surfaced online, though he had a jacket pulled up over his head as a disguise.

Fans immediately matched the bracelets on his wrist to the ones that Umansky has worn in the past.

Fans reacted to the rumors on Instagram.

“If @mumansky18 is in it I’ll be watching,” one person wrote.

“Well I guess ima have to add dancing with the stars back to my dvr schedule,” someone else said.

As for why Umansky’s wife wasn’t picked to join the cast, she has previously said that she didn’t have any interest in joining the dance competition show. During a 2017 appearance on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Richards shared her thoughts on possibly joining the show.

“The whole dancing thing, I really admire anyone who does it. First of all, I can dance great at a party or at a club …but doing it with someone and having to follow moves, I’m very ADD and I would be very stressed and overwhelmed thinking I would have to do this live and on camera with people watching. The hours and taking that away from your family, I could not do it,” she said.

Mauricio Umansky Is a Successful Real Estate Broker & Has His Own Reality Show

For those unfamiliar with Umansky, he founded The Agency, a real estate brokerage with hubs all over the globe.

In addition, he landed his very own reality television show called “Buying Beverly Hills” which can be streamed on Netflix. He is a father of three girls whom he welcomed with Richards, two of them, and Richards’ oldest daughter from a previous relationship, are on the reality show.

Umansky isn’t the first “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star to be cast on “Dancing With the Stars,” even though he’s the first House Husband. Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne have both competed on the show. Lisa Rinna was on DWTS before she joined RHOBH and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, also competed early on.

This season, Umansky isn’t the only Bravo star that will compete. Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” fame has also been cast.

