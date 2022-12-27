Pregnant DWTS Pro Reveals Her Fear in the Third Trimester

There is a “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom happening and the first of the newest bunch of ballroom babies is set to be born in just a couple of weeks.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. Their baby boy is due in January 2023, and Johnson is ready to meet her little boy. Johnson confirmed the exciting news back in July 2022.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel,” she added.

Over the past few months, the mom-to-be has been sharing all kinds of bumpdates. During an AMA on her Instagram Stories on December 11, 2022, Johnson gave a bit of an update on how she’s feeling heading into her last couple of weeks of pregnancy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Is Having a Tough Time in Her Third Trimester

Johnson put a question box up on her Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to “ask her anything.” One fan wrote to Johnson asking her “favorite and least favorite thing about pregnancy right now.”

Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes pic from her maternity photoshoot and added text to answer the person’s question.

“Love seeing my body grow and morph with this little guy,” she wrote as her favorite thing. When it comes to least favorite, however, Johnson has a bit of a list.

“Everything hurts. My lungs feel crushed. The stairs scare me,” she said. Her fourth item is that sleeping is basically non-existent at this point — which is pretty comment for women late in their pregnancies.

Johnson Is Still Working on Getting the Baby’s Nursery Set Up

One thing that may not be coming along as quickly as Johnson would like is her baby’s nursery. During her AMA, someone asked how the room was looking. Johnson shared a video of the baby’s bedroom, which is filled with boxes and all kinds of items, with barely anything set up just yet.

“I’ll let you have a panic attack for and with me lolll. No joke this is the state we’re in right now. Waiting for furniture and hubby to get home so we can put it all together. I feel a little helpless and 9 months preggo not being able to lift anything. But thank goodness for husbands and in-laws. We’ll hopefully have everything done in the next few weeks,” Johnson captioned the video.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are over the moon to welcome a baby boy. The two haven’t shared any details about the theme of their nursery but Johnson will undoubtedly be sharing photos and videos when everything is set up.

As for what they will name their bundle of joy, Johnson previously told People magazine that she and her husband do have a name picked out — but they aren’t 100% on it just yet.

“We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now. Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it,” she told the outlet, adding, “I’m a visual person for sure. And so I have this weird thing where I don’t want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it. I really want to see him first before we make that decision,” she adds. “So far we have one that I’m pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Family Sends ‘So Much Love’ After Hearing Heartbreaking News