Pregnant Pro Reveals Whether or Not She Will Return to DWTS

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is hoping to get the opportunity to return to the ballroom for season 31.

During an “Ask Me Anything” shared on her Instagram Stories, Jenna Johnson revealed that she’s hoping to compete on season 32 of DWTS, which should start several months after she gives birth to her baby boy.

“Do you have plans to return the next season of DWTS?” one fans asked Johnson. She shared a photo of her and Adam Rippon with their Mirrorball Trophy from season 26.

“Yes!!! If they want me back, I will be there with this big grin on my face. I really miss dancing and moving my body. Would love to be back making memories like this one,” Johnson responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Said She’s ‘Always Been a Dreamer’

Despite taking season 31 off due to her pregnancy, Johnson has a lot to be grateful for and a lot to look forward to. Aside from the fact that she’s going to become a first-time mom in just a few short weeks, Johnson really loves the life that she’s built.

“When you were young, did you ever picture yourself where you are now?” someone asked Johnson during her AMA.

“Definitely not. But I have always been a dreamer. I never stopped following my heart in my passions. I wish I had a bit more of that childhood dreamer without hesitation energy in my adult life, but I am working on it! Really truly grateful to be living my dreams out here in LA with people I love!!!” Johnson responded.

Johnson has been very open about her desire to get back in the ballroom after she gives birth.

“If they will have me back, I will be there in a heartbeat!!” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories in October 2022.

A Few of Johnson’s Closest Friends From DWTS Are Also Pregnant

Johnson is in very good company when it comes to being pregnant. Her pals Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are also pregnant, both with their second children, and ballroom pro Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

As far as who might be returning for season 32, it sounds like most of the pregnant ladies plan on competing. Arnold, Carson, and Karagach are all due in May 2023, which gives their bodies some time to recuperate before returning to the dance floor.

The one person who may not return is Arnold, who took season 31 off due to not being able to make the long distance thing work. Her husband works in Utah, where the family lives year-round, so Arnold decided that she didn’t want to be away in Los Angeles for work for several months. The decision was made before she found out that she was pregnant.

However, Arnold has said that she would like to return to the show in the future.

“I’ll never say never to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ it is part of who I am. It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” she told E! News following her pregnancy announcement.

