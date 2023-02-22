New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares ‘Precious’ Photo Dump of Baby Rome

In a new post on Instagram, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and new mom Jenna Johnson shared ten new photos from her son, Rome’s, life.

“A Rome recap,” she wrote as the caption for the photo dump. “1. The Chmerkovskiy boys 2. Getting ready to go to the dog park 3. We love beanies 4. Milk drunk 5. Rolls on rolls on rolls 6. Posing 7. @kikinyemchek is so funny 8. Bath time is our favorite 9. Uncle @maksimc first lesson on cucarachas 10. First flight to Utah.”

The photos show off what’s in the caption including Rome smiling at the camera, meeting Lindsay Arnold, lying in bed with Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, lying on Kiki Nyemchek’s lap, being rocked by his uncle, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and lying on Johnson’s lap while sitting on an airplane.

Fans couldn’t get over how “precious” the photos were.

“LOVE all the pics! And Jenna, you realize that the Chmerkovskiy men are going to be a powerful force …..and always for good!!!,” one fan wrote.

Johnson Has Started Working Out Again After Giving Birth

In a photo she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Johnson sits cross-legged at the gym and takes a selfie in the mirror just one month after giving birth to Rome.

“And while at the gym I was confronted with many different emotions… -anxiety because I missed my baby -excitement cause my body has been craving movement -humility,” she wrote in the post. “Having to accept that I’m weak and feel as though I’m in a foreign body. slowly needing to rebuild my strength.”

She added, “I looked in the mirror and finally took a deep breath out remembering that I just gave birth and shouldn’t have ANY expectations for myself. Postpartum is a trip.”

Friends & Family Have Shared Photos of Their Meeting Rome

Since Rome’s birth, friends and family members have shared photos of their time meeting the baby.

“Meeting Baby Rome,” Peta Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself, her husband Maks, and her son, Shai, meeting Rome for the first time. “One of the most special nights for our families. New life, new purpose and new joy! It’s been so sweet seeing the both of you @jennajohnson @valentin parent this little angel. We love you all so much.”

Lindsay Arnold also shared a photo of her meeting Rome, though it was on her now-expired Instagram Stories.

Johnson also shared a video from the hospital.

“Reminiscing on the first couple of days with my Rome,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The video, which was taken in part by Johnson’s husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, shows Johnson pushing in the hospital before switching to a scene of Johnson holding Rome soon after giving birth. The video then shows off Chmerkovskiy getting some skin-to-skin contact with his son and smiling at the camera.

Finally, the whole family cuddles in the hospital bed and smiles at the camera before Rome is shown at home with both of his parents.

The whole video is accompanied by the song “Little Bit More” by Suriel Hess.

The couple’s friends took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the video, which included professional dancer Ezra Sosa writing, “I’m still recovering from the last post babes.”