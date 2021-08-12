Jenna Johnson on if She’ll Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Season 30

Jenna Johnson is a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and, with a new season right around the corner, she’s letting fans know if she’ll be ready to return to the ballroom next month.

Since the season will begin airing on Monday, September 20, 2021, expectations are that the cast for the upcoming season will be announced soon.

According to Gold Derby, the cast announcement was made on August 21 in 2020, nearly one month before season 29 began airing. It’s likely the announcement will come in the next two weeks, meaning professional dancers likely already know if they will be returning for season 30 in 2021.

At the time of writing, however, all that has been confirmed is that host Tyra Banks will be returning, as will judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman for the upcoming season.

Johnson Says She Hopes to Return for Season 30

During an Instagram question and answer session with fans, Johnson said she hopes to return for the upcoming season, but she has not been told for sure if she will return. The story was deleted after 24 hours.

During the Instagram session, Johnson also shared some of her favorite memories from her time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and also her favorite memory with one of her best friends, Lindsay Arnold.

She shared a video of Arnold with some dirt on her nose and said that she “peed her pants” laughing because she thought one of her dogs had gotten dog poop on Arnold’s face.

Who Will Appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

More than few celebrities have expressed interest in “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season.

According to a report by Radar Online, ex-“Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison is in talks to join the show as a contestant.

The source told the outlet that “at first Chris thought he was being approached to join the show as a host,” but that wasn’t the case. Instead, he was asked to compete.

“He was a little upset when he realized Tyra [Banks] wanted him as a contestant, but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say ‘no,’” the source reportedly told the outlet, adding that his joining the show would definitely “make headlines.”

Following her time on “The Bachelorette,” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra.

The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

During an episode of pro dancer Cheryl Burke’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark said he wouldn’t be opposed to competing at some point in the future.

“After AJ [McLean] explained it, how do you say no?” he said at the time. “Ten years ago I had a needle in my arm, and now I’m sitting here talking to you guys about all these crazy experiences. That doesn’t happen to just anyone.”

