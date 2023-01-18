Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Hint at Baby Boy’s Name

Married “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 10, 2023. So far they have not revealed his face or his name on social media, but Johnson’s most recent Instagram post offers a big hint on the name.

Fans Think Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Baby Boy’s Starts With ‘R’… But It Might Also Be ‘Ya’

In the photo on the Instagram post, Johnson is cuddling her baby boy and visible around her neck is a necklace that appears to be new — it is not in any of her recent Instagram photos — and on the necklace is a tiny letter “R” in diamonds.

Fans immediately noticed that and are convinced the baby’s name starts with “R”, which is probably a good guess on their part. So let the speculation begin!

“It’s Roman! Or Remi! Tell me I’m right lol,” wrote one fan, to which several others responded with suggestions of “Romeo” and “Rowan.”

However, there is something else to consider – Chmerkovskiy is Ukrainian and in the Cyrillic alphabet, a backwards “R” is pronounced “Ya.” It is the last letter in the Cyrillic alphabet. If Johnson’s photo is backwards, it could indicate they went with a Ukrainian name for their new bundle of joy.

One fan had a similar thought, writing on Reddit, “I have a gut feeling it will be a Ukrainian name, considering how connected Val has been to his roots this past year for obvious reasons while Jen was pregnant, but also nothing crazy that would be hard to pronounce in English.”

Many people on the Reddit thread think the baby’s name is Roman, but other names suggested include Riley, Ryder, and Rocco, plus one fan made an excellent joke by suggesting the baby’s name is “Rumba.”

Johnson Also Reassured Fans That They Will Share More About the Baby ‘When We Are Ready’

In the post, Johsnon said that she is just trying to take it all in right now in her first week as a mother and she and Chmerkovskiy will share more with the world when they are ready to share.

“I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… ‘You think you know what love is, and then you have a child.’ My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it,” wrote Johnson.

But the fans were quick to reassure Johnson and Chmerkovskiy that they needn’t rush to share their new baby on social media.

“Take your time! Do not feel rushed to share that little nugget with the world. Just because you share your lives with the fans does NOT mean you have to share him too. Protect him from all the crazies as long as you feel led to!” wrote one fan.

“You owe us nothing!!! Being a first time parent is magical and you owe it to that baby and yourself to cherish every moment. Congratulations mama! Us fans can wait how ever long you want us to wait,” wrote a second fan.

A third fan wrote, “Share ONLY what YOU and Val want. Hold onto your baby boy and your family and keep them close to your heart. ‘Fans’ should respect your wishes.”

The comments are also full of “Dancing With the Stars” family members leaving well-wishes.

Former troupe member and Derek Hough’s fiancee Hayley Erbert wrote, “He is literally perfect in every way, and I’m so happy we got to get in some cuddles.”

“Jenna! I love this so much,” wrote pro Britt Stewart.

Season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots wrote, “Awww, I love this,” and pro Witney Carson added, “Love him already!!!!”

Pro Ezra Sosa wrote, “I’m still in a puddle of tears,” and Chmerkovskiy’s season Mirrorball-winning partner Rumer Willis wrote, “I can’t wait to meet him.”