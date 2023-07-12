Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Photo of Jennifer Grey’s Daughter

Fans are reacting to a new side-by-side photo that “Dancing With the Stars” champ Jennifer Grey shared of her and her daughter, Stella Gregg.

“Who DIDN’T wear it best? (please note: this is a rhetorical question. just a silly play on words, kids!). I am tickled by proof of genetics in the most random of ways. @stellagregg you are my [heart] #likemotherlikedaughter,” Grey captioned the post on July 9, 2023.

Grey is a mother of one daughter, whom she welcomed with her now-ex-husband, Clark Gregg. Grey competed on season 11 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro turned judge, Derek Hough. The two finished in first place, earning Hough his third Mirrorball Trophy — and his first one back-to-back; Hough won the previous year with Nicole Scherzinger.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Were Delighted to See the Photo

Grey shared two black-and-white stills on Instagram. In the photo on the left, Grey peered into the camera while holding a piece of black fabric across her chest. In the photo on the right, Stella Gregg was looking away from the camera, but appeared to be wearing a similar black top.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the post.

“Apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Both beautiful!” read one comment.

“Wow, @stellagregg is just as incredibly beautiful as you @jennifergrey.” someone else wrote.

“Gorgeous both of you!!! Apple falls exactly under the treee [sic],” echoed a third Instagram user.

“She’s beautiful and looks just like you!!” a fourth person added.

The photo of Stella Gregg was taken by photographer Matt Kallish. Gregg shared some other shots from the shoot on her Instagram account in April 2023.

Jennifer Grey Doesn’t Often Share Posts of Her Daughter

Grey is fairly active on social media though she doesn’t share too many photos of her daughter. In December 2022, however, she penned a sweet tribute to her only child in honor of her birthday.

“Today’s my favorite day. This amazing human changed every cell in my body the moment I met her. She is my heart. and not just cause she’s funny AF and smaht [sic] as a whip, or cause she’s one of the kindest of people, but because she’s so herself. And herself is a marvel to behold. Thank you for blessing my life with the light of your beautiful soul. Happy birthday, love!!!” Grey captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Stella Gregg, who is following in her mom’s footsteps by working as an actor, has her own Instagram account and often shares photos and updates about her life. In July 2023, Stella Gregg shared some photos from her trip to Mpumalanga, Kwazulu-Natal, in South Africa. Aside from seeing many animals on safari, Stella Gregg also got to spend time with the people of the region.

In her Instagram bio, Stella Gregg has a link to the Swa Vana Children’s Project, which aims to “provide assistance and palliative care in situations of crisis, working towards the development of long term solutions for orphans, vulnerable children and the terminally ill together with their communities,” according to its website.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Unlikely to Return to Franchise Full-Time