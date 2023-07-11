‘Real Housewives’ Star Unlikely to Return to Franchise Full-Time

A “Real Housewives” star made a guest appearance on her franchise but she’s unlikely to return to the show in a full-time role, according to sources.

Kim Zolciak appeared on the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and has made guest appearances on and off since. Her most recent stint on the show comes in season 15, which sparked some chatter that the reality star may be returning to the franchise in a full-time role in the near future.

A source told Us Weekly, however, that that’s not the case.

“She is not going back to RHOA, she has no plans to return full-time. It’s one episode. They brought the OGs back for an episode,” the source said.

Kim Zolciak Has Teased That She Has Been Filming & That She Has Something in the Works

Zolciak and her family landed their own reality show called “Don’t Be Tardy” in 2012 and continued on through 2020. The mother of six left RHOA in 2013, but was a guest on season 9 and returned in a part-time role for season 10.

On June 8, 2023, Zolciak shared a photo alongside three other RHOA stars. “See you soon,” Zolciak captioned the post, adding a video camera emoji. Then, on June 22, 2023, Zolciak shared a photo with television producer, Troy VanderHeyden, who worked on “Don’t Be Tardy.”

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves,” she captioned that post.

“I love and cherish you so much. One of the most amazing humans I know. The future is bright,” VanderHeyden wrote in the comments.

Neither Zolciak nor VanderHeyden shared any more details about their meeting or what they may have discussed.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Have Called Off Their Divorce

Zolciak and Biermann had filed for divorce in May 2023, but the two have since filed to have their divorce petitions removed.

“They’re getting along and calling off the divorce. They’re trying to make it work for the kids,” a source told People magazine.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the on-again couple is really prioritizing the kids during this challenging time.

“Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else. That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them coparent moving forward,” the source explained.

“Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids,” the source added.

Zolciak and Biermann have four kids together. Two sons, Kash and KJ, and twins Kaia and Kane. Zolciak has two older daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from a previous relationship. Shortly after their 2011 wedding, Biermann legally adopted the girls, according to People.

Shortly after news that Zolciak and Biermann had called off their divorce broke, Ariana Biermann took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the caption, “God is so good” (per People).

