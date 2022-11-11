‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Says Experience Was ‘Really Hard’

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker made it through half of the season before being eliminated from the show.

The singer opened up to E! News on the CMA Red Carpet about the experience and whether she’d do it again.

“I don’t think I would do it again,” she told the outlet. “But I’ll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me.”

Decker also shared that the experience was “really hard,” but she feels she did well in the competition.

“I feel like I would have missed it if I didn’t make it as long as I did,” she shared. “I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience.”

Decker Felt Accomplished for Making it Halfway Through the Season

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” features many celebrities with prior dance experience, like Charli D’Amelio, who has been dancing for her whole life, and Gabby Windey, who was a professional cheerleader before she joined the reality TV world.

In an interview with TV Insider and other reporters after her elimination, Decker called her time on the show an accomplishment.

“The number of dancers here who are celebrities? Everyone has done a great job. I don’t know who’s going to win. It changes every week,” Decker told the outlet.

She also said that she learned that she’s good at taking directions.

“This is one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done,” she shared. “It’s been such a big challenge. I’m grateful [for the experience.] I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I didn’t think I’d make it this far. We’re halfway through the season. That was an accomplishment for me.”

She also shared that she was “struggling” with not being able to spend time with her husband and children while on the show.

“The first thing that popped into my mind is that I get to be at home for trick or treating [on Halloween next week],” she told reporters. “That’s very important to my kids. That’s the silver lining.”

Decker Is ‘Proud’ of Her Daughter

Decker and her husband, Erick Decker, share three children: daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons, Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4.

In a new Instagram video, Jessie shared a clip of her daughter competing in gymnastics.

“Vivi swept first place in bars and beam!!!” she wrote. “Not only was my baby girl sick and not able to practice for almost 2 weeks she still came in fearless, strong, brave, and ready to conquer!!! The whole gang came to watch and it was such a fun and exciting day for her first meet back for the season.”

She said that her daughter earned second place in the floor category.

“Vivi whispered ‘great job’ and smiled at the sweet girl standing next to her who got first place and it made me so proud of her kindness and sportsmanship!” she wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The season finale will air on Monday, November 21, 2022, and Decker will be in the audience, she told E! News.