‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Rejoice After Week 6 Elimination

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are overjoyed with the judges after the Monday, October 24, 2022 elimination during the show.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 7, “Michael Buble Night” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

Going into the end of the show, the couples at the bottom of the leaderboard were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

At the end of the show, Tyra Banks announced that the bottom two couples were Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater and Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten.

Bruno Tonioli voted to save Donovan and Slater, Derek Hough voted to save Decker and Bersten, Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Donovan and Slater, and Len Goodman ultimately decided to save Donovan and Slater as well.

Since Goodman’s vote counts as two, that meant Decker and Bersten were sent home. Fans on social media took the time to thank the judges for their choice.

Fans Are Thanking the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges for the Elimination

We’re finally free from JJD. Judges I never said anything bad about you. #DWTS — Beth (@BethHoller) October 25, 2022

Since the beginning of the competition, fans have been unimpressed with Decker. Following the Prom Night-themed episode, fans were upset with the singer because she said she was bullied in high school.

Later, images came out showing that she was the prom queen, and fans took to social media to call her out, alleging that she was lying about being bullied.

So, when the judges chose to save Donovan and Slater over Decker and Bersten, some fans were rejoicing.

“WE DID IT GUYS! WE DID ITTTTTTTTT,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Only other time I was this happy to see someone go home was when Sean Spicer get eliminated.”

One person tweeted, “I love Alan so much, but I’m so glad Jessie is gone #DWTS.”

What Dances Were Performed on Michael Bublé Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Here are all the dances performed on Michael Bublé Night on “Dancing With the Stars”:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson performed a Quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You” by Michael Bublé

performed a Quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You” by Michael Bublé Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas performed a Foxtrot to “Fever” by Michael Bublé

performed a Foxtrot to “Fever” by Michael Bublé Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintesev performed a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)” by Michael Bublé

performed a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)” by Michael Bublé Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten performed a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me” by Michael Bublé

performed a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me” by Michael Bublé Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater performed a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé

performed a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart performed a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki performed a Cha Cha to “Save the Last Dance For Me” by Michael Bublé

performed a Cha Cha to “Save the Last Dance For Me” by Michael Bublé Shangela and Gleb Savchenko performed a Tango to “Hollywood” by Michael Bublé

performed a Tango to “Hollywood” by Michael Bublé Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong performed a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Michael Bublé

performed a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Michael Bublé Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Rumba to “Home” by Michael Bublé

There is now less than one month of the competition remaining, with the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.