DWTS Alum Suggests Her Reality TV Days Are Likely Over

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker recently opened up about her kids and personal life at home. Some of her fans would likely love to see her family reboot their reality television show, but it seems they may not want to hold their breath.

Decker participated on season 31 of DWTS, competing with professional dancer Alan Bersten. However, she recently suggested she may not be interested in returning to reality television for any additional projects. On July 26, Decker opened up to Us Weekly about parenting, working, and dealing with critics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Did a Reality TV Show With Her Husband

As All Music notes, Decker threw herself into the music business at a young age. As a teenager, she won a talent contest and that gave her an opportunity to start making connections in the country music niche in Nashville, Tennessee. She got the attention of Big Yellow Dog Records when she was 17, and that led to her connecting with L.A. Reid. She signed a record deal with his label Island/Def Jam, and her debut album was released in 2009.

Decker’s country music career was not an immediate success, though. As she navigated unimpressive numbers and the loss of her contract, she also fell in love with her now-husband, who was a professional football player at the time.

The couple landed a reality show of their own, “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” and the singer’s star started to rise. The family’s reality show aired for three seasons, from 2013 to 2017, noted IMDb, and she built her brand to include a clothing line, Kittenish, more music, and published cookbooks. Despite her early reality television days playing a big role in the success she has now, she does not necessarily see herself doing anything more on that front.

Decker Feels Protective of Her 3 Kids

Decker admitted that the frequent criticism she receives online has gotten to her in the past. “It hurts your feelings when people are unkind, but as I’m getting older, I don’t have time to focus on negativity anymore,” she suggested. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added, “I have three children to love and look after. We’re all just trying to do our best. We should be supporting one another.”

The singer was asked if she was open to diving back into reality television at any point in the future. Decker revealed she finds it unlikely. “I don’t think so. I’ve gotten more protective with my kids.” She also suggested, “People are able to keep up with us on my Instagram” instead.

When Decker shared the Us Weekly article via her Instagram page, her fans fawned over her family. A few mentioned how much they missed seeing the family on television or noted they had loved watching them previously.

“You guys seriously have the most beautiful family I still wish your show was on TV I loved watching it,” commented one fan.

“I so adore the two of you & loved watching your love blossom on tv. I love how much the two of you love one another. And come on! Two beautiful people w/ beautiful children! I wish the same for all,” added another.

“Loved seeing u on dwts huge inspiration,” someone else detailed.

A fan who commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram post highlighting Decker’s interview gushed, “I wish they would do another reality show!”

After she was eliminated on “Dancing with the Stars,” Decker told E! News doing the show had been “really hard.” She was thrilled she lasted as long as she did, but added, “I don’t think I would do it again… That was a one-time thing for me.”