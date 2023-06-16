Former DWTS Competitor Clarifies Personal Choice to Fans

Country star Jessie James Decker — who competed on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars — is ready for a change. The singer announced via Instagram that she is going to get rid of her “trashy” tattoos.

“I want this removed ASAP. I want all my tats removed tbh,” Decker, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on June 7, per Us Weekly. “They trashy and I’m over it. BUT this is the priority.”

Decker shared a picture of the back of her neck, which shows a tattoo of the zodiac sign for Aries. The “Should Have Known Better” singer said she planned to get rid of the ink in three removal sessions or less, according to Us Weekly.

The Kittenish founder posted a follow-up message after receiving some feedback from social media users.

“To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. “Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?”

Tattoo removal is slated to become increasingly popular, according to market research, cited by the Guardian.

By 2027, the worldwide tattoo removal industry is projected to make almost $800m, up from earning $500m in 2019, according to one study, cited by the Guardian. At least 40% of the market comes from North America, the Guardian wrote.

Decker has been married to her husband, Eric, since 2013. She has three children, sons Forrest, 4; Eric Jr., 7 and a 9-year-old daughter, Vivianne Rose.

Decker is best known for songs like “I Still Love You,” “Should Have Known Together” and “I Looks So Good (Without You).”

Decker Makes a Vasectomy Cocktail

Play

The Vasectomy: Decker Edition The special ingredient for this year’s Vasectomy is Reluctance. Happy Father's Day. aviationgin.com/ 2023-06-14T11:26:26Z

Getting rid of tattoos isn’t the only thing Decker is up to.

Decker teamed up with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to promote his liquor, Aviator American Gin. Reynolds purchased a stake in the company in 2018, per Food and Wine.

He’s been the defacto ambassador for the liquor, and this time around he teamed up with Decker to create “The Vasectomy!”

“It’s time for another vasectomy … something my husband refuses to get so I’m taking matters into my own hands,” Decker says in the commercial. She jokes that the procedure is “quick and painless,” unlike “giving birth.”

Reynolds joins Decker during the commercial to help her make the cocktail.

“First, fill a tall glass with ice the way children fill our lives with such joy. Next, pour 1 ounce of cranberry juice, sweet just like their little smiles,” he says. “Then pour 3 ounces of tonic, so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep.”

Decker Has ‘Pinch Me’ Moment in Miami

Decker said that she was thrilled to have her ready-to-wear fashion, Kittenish, included in Miami Swim Week for a second time.

“I watched backstage on the monitor as all these incredible women walked so fiercely and confidently in these pieces, and how this entire show was put together by my incredible team at Kittenish and I really had a pinch me moment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I felt a little silly in a swimsuit tearing up lol but the truth is the 14-year-old little girl with big dreams took it all in,” she continued. “Never stop dreaming.”