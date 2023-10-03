DWTS Alum Welcomes Baby Boy With Soon-to-Be Ex-Wife: PHOTO

Country music star and season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jimmie Allen has welcomed his third child. Allen and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed baby Cohen Ace James on September 27, 2023, according to an Instagram post shared by Gale on October 2, 2023.

In one of only a handful of posts that Gale shared on her Instagram feed in 2023, she posted a few photos of her newborn son. Allen, who cleared out his Instagram feed prior to August 2023, hadn’t posted anything about the new addition to the family at the time of publication.

The former couple announced they were expecting another baby in April 2023 — in a statement about their separation, which was posted on both of their Instagram accounts, but has since been deleted.

Allen and Gale got married in May 2021 and are also parents to two daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1.

Many People Reacted to the Baby News in the Comments Section of Alexis Gale’s Post

On September 3, 2023, Gale shared some photos from her maternity shoot. “Mama x 3,” she captioned the post. Her next post announced the arrival of her third child.

Shortly after sharing the first photos of baby Cohen, dozens of fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the family on their new addition.

“Congratulations he’s beautiful,” wrote Jessie James Decker, who also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Oh my goodness!! Can’t wait to meet him,” read another comment from a friend of Gale.

“Congratulations! Your son is beautiful,” a third Instagram user added.

“Look at those sweet babies and all those smiles,” a fourth said.

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Filed for Divorce in May

Allen and Gale separation announcements originally appeared on both of their Instagram accounts.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” the statement read, according to People magazine.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time,” the statement continued.

A few weeks later, both Allen and Gale filed paperwork to end their marriage. According to People magazine, both Allen and Gale cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

The split came after reports surfaced that Allen had an affair and was also being accused of sexual assault, according to Us Weekly. Shortly thereafter, Allen issued a public apology to Gale on social media — but that post has also been deleted from his feed.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” Allen wrote (per Us Weekly).

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me,” he added.

In July 2023, Allen told People magazine that he was focused on fixing things with his family.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he told the outlet. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK,” he added.

