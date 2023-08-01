DWTS Alum Reveals Why She Would Never Do the Show Again

A “Dancing With the Stars” fan favorite said she’d have to turn down an invite for a future all-star edition – but it’s not because she doesn’t love the show.

In an August 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, DWTS season 22 alum Jodie Sweetin said her ankles couldn’t take another round in the ballroom, but she also dished that the ABC celebrity dancing competition wasn’t the hardest reality show she competed in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jodie Sweetin Said She’s ‘Good’ With Reality TV Competitions

While speaking on Yontef’s show in an episode that dropped on August 1, 2023, Sweetin, who is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the long-running ABC sitcom “Full House,” described her time on DWTS as “incredibly challenging.” She also revealed that injuries she sustained following her appearance on the show, coupled with the intensity of a follow-up stint on the CBS survival show “Beyond the Edge,” were enough for her.

When asked if she would consider competing on an all-star version of ‘Dancing With the Stars,” Sweetin told Yontef, “You know, before my ankle injury I would have, but I now have a bunch of plates and screws in my left ankle. And after ‘Beyond the Edge,’ I really pushed that. I’m like, you know, I am, I’m good. And I, I think all like, I’ve done it. I don’t know that I need to do it again. I think I’m good. But we will see.”

While competing on DWTS in 2016, Sweetin injured her ankle during rehearsal.

“I was in so much pain,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I thought for sure, with the way I rolled my foot and [Keo Motsepe] fell on the outside bone, that that was it. I was in so much pain I thought there was no way that the bone couldn’t be broken.”

While her ankle wasn’t broken, a year later Sweetin suffered another ankle injury and later had to have a metal plate and pins put in it, according to Screen Rant.

Jodie Sweetin Always Wanted to Compete on DWTS

Play

Landing a spot on DWTS was a longtime dream for Sweetin. In 2010 she told People she “really” wanted to do the show. “I just want to dance, but the fact that it would be on camera, and I’d get to have my hair and makeup done and wear those costumes? Awesome!” she said at the time.

She reiterated that to Yontef, telling the podcast host in 2023, “[DWTS] was something that I always wanted to do. I used to go watch ballroom competitions when I was in my twenties. I just have always loved to dance and ballroom dance, so getting the opportunity to actually learn how to do it was really thrilling and so much fun, but so much hard work.”

The 41-year-old actress added that her pro partner, Kep Motsepe, pushed her to the limit.

“I got a great partner who I really grew with and I challenged myself in ways and pushed through frustration and uncomfortable body aches and pains and things like that. But took a lot outta me,” she added.

While Sweetin said DWTS was one of the hardest things she’s ever done, she admitted that it was easier than “Beyond the Edge,” where she lived in the Panamanian jungle of the Bocas del Toro Archipelago for two weeks.

“’Beyond The Edge’ was incredibly challenging,” Sweetin said on Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “You never got a break. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ you could go home, you could go get a massage.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Fan Favorite Completes Risky Stunt at Asge 63