DWTS Alum Stuns Fans With Surprise Wedding

A ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant pulled off a surprise wedding.

“Grocery store” Joe Amabile was a contestant on the 27th season of DWTS in 2018, where he was partnered with pro dancer Jenna Johnson. The Chicago-based reality star became a fan favorite on DWTS, where he was tied for 5th place, then went on to find love on the 7th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” with Canadian franchise alum, Serena Pitt. He proposed to Pitt during the “BiP” finale.

Amabile’s DWTS partner, Jenna Johnson, reacted to his engagement in an interview with Us Weekly. “It was so cute because he was so excited to tell me,” Johnson said. “I’m so happy for him… I think they’re beautiful together.”

In October 2021, Pitt teased an intimate future wedding, telling E! News, “We’ve shared so much of our relationship with the world, more than the average person, but I think the wedding will be a little more private.”

But one year later, the two went really intimate with a surprise courthouse wedding that no one saw coming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Amabile & Serena Got Married at the New York Courthouse & DWTS Pro Dancers Reacted

Play

@Joe and Serena JUST MARRIED!!! @Joe and Serena we decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse. Having our wedding ceremony next year around September because who doesn’t want to get married twice! 2022-10-27T17:50:06Z

On October 27, 2022, Amabile and Pitt shared a video on YouTube to reveal that they tied the knot at the New York Courthouse. In the clip, Pitt, 25, was dressed in a white sweater and black leather pants, while Amabile, 36, wore a blue sweater, black pants and white sneakers. Both wore face masks as they exchanged vows in a ceremony that lasted less than two minutes.

They also shared a clip from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “JUST MARRIED!!”

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the surprising news on social media, including several pals from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“Congrats my brother!!!” wrote DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. “Love to you both and to many adventures navigating this life thing together.”

“Bro this is amazing!!!! Congrats. I love you both!!!” wrote dancer Alan Bersten.

“What?!!!!!! OMG!!!!” chimed in DWTS pro Emma Slater, before adding, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!”

“Whaaat?!! Amazing. Congrats,” added fellow Bachelor Nation and DWTS alum Nick Viall.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Revealed They Will Have a Bigger Wedding Next Year

According to Us Weekly, Amabile and Pitt’s secret ceremony was attended by fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Natasha Parker, who served as their witness. Parker is a longtime pal who co-hosts the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast along with Amabile and Tia Booth.

“[She is] someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning,” Amabile and his new wife explained of Parker.

In a statement to People, the newlyweds revealed they always knew “marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected.”

They did not explain why they decided to have a courthouse wedding but confirmed a bigger ceremony will take place in September 2023.

“We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate,” the couple said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding,” they continue, “because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice?”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion