DWTS Finalist Welcomes a Baby Girl After Getting Married Last Year

“Dancing With the Stars” finalist and actor Joey Lawrence shared some exciting news with fans on January 20 — he and his wife Samantha Cope have welcomed expanded their family to five.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope’s 3rd Daughter is Named Dylan Rose

In an Instagram post sharing several photos of the newborn, actor Joey Lawrence shared that he and his wife Samantha Cope welcomed their 3rd daughter on January 16. The baby’s name is Dylan Rose and Lawrence writes that everyone is “so smitten” with her already.

Lawrence writes:

Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl! We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 Wow, what a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!

He finished by cracking, “Stay tuned for baby spam xoxo.”

Lawrence competed on season three of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro partner Edyta Slinwinska. They finished in 3rd place behind Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff in 2nd place, and Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke in 1st place.

Lawrence is also the former brother-in-law of Burke. In fact, it was through Lawrence being on “Dancing With the Stars” that Burke met her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. Matthew revealed in an interview with Yahoo Life that he met Burke on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour. The two dated briefly when they first met, then split for a decade before rekindling their relationship and tying the knot in May 2019. Burke filed for divorce in early 2022 and their split was finalized in September 2022.

Lawrence & Cope Have Had a Big Year Between Getting Married & Welcoming a Baby

In addition to their third bundle of joy, Lawrence and Cope got married in May 2022. He posted their wedding photo to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I don’t know if there is such a thing as cloud 10, but I think I’ve just found it.”

At the time, he told People, “It just feels so right [with Cope]. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

According to People, the two met in 2020 on the set of the Lifetime movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother,” which was directed by his younger brother Andrew and co-starred his daughter Charleston.

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself,” said Cope of her relationship with Lawrence. “He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever.'”

“When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful,” added Lawrence.

Cope is Lawrence’s third wife. His two daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, are from his second marriage, which was to Chandie Yawn-Nelson. They split in July 2020 after more than 10 years together, according to Us Weekly.

In 2021, he told Us Weekly that he and Yawn-Nelson are on good terms and keeping things amicable for their daughters.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road,” said Lawrence at the time. “There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”