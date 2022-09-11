DWTS Cast Member Shares Pregnancy News

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” finalist. Actor Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope are expecting their first child together. Here’s what you need to know about them and their impending bundle of joy.

Lawrence Announced the Baby on Instagram

Lawrence and Cope, we were wed back in May 2022, announced on Instagram on September 8 that they are expecting their first child together.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!” wrote Lawrence.

Actress Christy Carlson Romano wrote in the comments, “OMG OMG!!!! ❤️ congrats!!!!,” to which Cope replied, “Thank you, we are so excited!”

Actress and singer Suzie Del Vecchio added, “Wow, Joey, congrats dear friend!”

“Awww, congrats to you both!” wrote singer and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Debbie Gibson.

Lawrence and his partner Edyta Sliwinska earned a third-place finish on “Dancing With the Stars” season three. That is also how his younger brother Matthew Lawrence met pro dancer Cheryl Burke. The two wed in May 2019 but split in early 2022 and are in the process of getting divorced.

This Will Be Lawrence’s 3rd Child

The actor and “Dancing With the Stars” finalist has two daughters from his marriage to Chandie Yawn-Nelson, Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16, both of whom were on hand when their dad married Cope in May 2022, according to People.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence told People at the time. “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself,” added Cope. “He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever.’ ”

“When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick,” Lawrence concluded. “I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful.”

He added on Instagram when he posted about their wedding, “I don’t know if there is such a thing as cloud ten but I think I’ve just found it,” and “I can’t believe I get to hang out with this birthday girl Forever! Happy birthday baby! LoveyouMOST.”

Cope and Lawrence actually met on the set of a Lifetime movie directed by Joey’s younger brother Andrew and starring his younger brother Matthew.

“Honestly, it was very unexpected. And coming out of a year or two that was crazy… you don’t plan on anything. It really is the age-old adage that life happens in between the plans that you make,” Lawrence told “Entertainment Tonight” of how he met Cope, adding, “It was just wild the whole thing, the way it happened. There was somebody else who was supposed to play that part, they fell out at the last minute. Everything happens for a reason, you have to believe that.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

