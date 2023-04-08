DWTS Finalist Called Out By Ex-Girlfriend in Surprising Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is taking some heat from an ex-girlfriend. On March 28, 2023, Jojo Siwa’s ex Katie Mills took to TikTok to let Siwa and the world know that she’s “done being quiet.”

“You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don’t get it,” Mills said.

Mills’ comments were in response to a TikTok that Siwa previously posted in which she appeared to be accusing her exes of “clout chasing” and “love bombing” — without naming any names. Mills, however, defended herself as well as Siwa’s other ex-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, in her video.

“”You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why. You know we aren’t love bombers and or clout chasers,” Mills said, adding that she always ran things by Siwa before posting anything online. “I have the text receipts to prove it, so don’t come at me,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jojo Siwa & Katie Mills Were Linked in 2021

Siwa and Mills were linked in late 2021, J14 reports. The two posted a couple of TikTok videos together in December 2021, but they have since been deleted. The outlet reports that Siwa and Mills never went public with their relationship, though there was a lot of speculation that the two were an item, especially after they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

As for who else Siwa may have been referring to in her TikTok video, she’s only gone public with a handful of relationships.

Siwa previously dated Kylie Prew in 2021 a few months after the two met on a cruise, according to People magazine.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” Siwa said in a now-deleted Instagram post. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday [sic],” she added.

Less than one year later, Siwa confirmed that she and Prew had split during a chat with Paris Hilton on the “The Is Paris” podcast in November 2021.

In August 2022, Siwa was linked to Avery Cyrus. The two were only together for a short period of time, however, splitting after just three months together, according to PopSugar.

Fans Showed Their Support for Katie Mills in the Comments Section of Her Stitched TikTok

Shortly after Mills posted her TikTok response to Siwa, dozens of fans took to the comments section to show their support for her — and for Cyrus, who hasn’t spoken out about Siwa’s original TikTok video.

“I always thought it was so obvious that Jojo was the problem all this time. How do people not see that??” one person asked.

“Cancel jojo 2023,” someone else wrote.

“We need an Avery and Katie tell all episode on YouTube,” a third TikTok user suggested.

“No literally she’s been the issue from the START,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: DWTS Cast Member Explains Unannounced Social Media ‘Break’