DWTS Runner-Up Shares Devastating News Following Tragic Accident

Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa is mourning an unthinkable loss after her puppy was killed in an accident. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared the devastating news on social media.

“2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven,” Siwa captioned a TikTok video on April 28, 2023.

“I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy,” Siwa added.

In another video posted to Siwa’s Snapchat Stories, she revealed that Tooie was attacked by a coyote. “He was a good little boy, he was the best puppy, and he was so funny, and he had such a personality, and he was so cute,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans Supported JoJo Siwa in the Comments Section of the Post

As part of her tribute to her puppy Tooie, Siwa shared a video that she made with him weeks before he died. Fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok video with their condolences.

“Even if only for a brief time, he was so lucky to have you and you him,” one person wrote.

“This hurt so much finding out today. My heart breaks for you & Tooie. So much love & biggest hugs ever from Maeve & I,” someone else said.

“Noooo!!!! I was watching your snap and had to frfr come on here I was so sad,” a third comment read.

“OMG I missed Snapchat stories yesterday and just saw. I’m so sorry for your loss. He was so cute and very energetic. You have him a great life,” a fourth TikTok user added.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. We had to put our 11yr old Husky down last night. He was our first baby,” another comment read.

JoJo Siwa Is a Dog Lover

Siwa has almost always had dogs in the house growing up and now that she’s an adult, not much has changed.

In January 2016, Siwa introduced her new addition BowBow on Instagram, telling fans that the pup only weighed one pound, at the time.

In December 2022, she shared a photo of her other dog, Buddy. Two months later, Siwa uploaded a post that contained a photo of her holding three dogs, one of which was Tooie.

Although Siwa doesn’t share content with her dogs super often, they have made appearances in her videos from time to time. On March 29, 2023, she shared a video of herself dancing with Tooie that she said she’d had on her phone in drafts from when she first got him. The video actually caused a stir amongst fans, many of whom were quick to notice that one of Siwa’s other dogs was pooping on the floor in the background.

