JoJo Siwa Confuses Some Fans With Meaningful Tattoo

YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa revealed she received her first tattoo, but some fans on Instagram said the new ink perplexed them.

Siwa, 20, said she had “I03I” tattooed behind her ear. She shared a photo of herself during the procedure on August 5. The former “Dance Moms” star held up to peace signs, smiled and closed her eyes.

Siwa — who appeared on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021 — didn’t reveal the name of her tattoo artist.

In the second photo of her post, Siwa shared an up-close picture of the tattoo. The final image in the post was a closeup video of her getting the ink.

According to Siwa, the tattoo is really special to her.

“I got my first tattoo:) lots of meaning behind it,” she captioned her Instagram post. “1031 is how many days my first concert tour “D.R.E.A.M. THE TOUR” lasted.”

Siwa headlined D.R.E.A.M. THE TOUR, which ran from May 2019 to March 2022.

There was another significant detail included in Siwa’s tattoo.

“You might have noticed how the the 1’s are straight and the 03 is italicized,” Siwa wrote on Instagram. “I designed this tattoo to also specifically represent the number 3, which was my recruit number on Special Forces.”

Siwa is one of the 14 cast members of season 2 of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

The crew — which consists of “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, to name a few — will take place in New Zealand’s frigid mountains, according to a trailer for the sophomore season.

Fans Were Confused by Siwa’s Tattoo

By August 6, Siwa’s post garnered more than 176,000 likes and over 630 comments.

Some of the most popular responses under the post were from people who didn’t notice the italicized part of Siwa’s tattoo. They claimed the No. 3 looked the same as the other parts of the tattoo.

“Am I the only one who can’t tell the 03 if different😭,” the most popular response reads.

“Are the italics in the room with us,” a second person added.

“Unless my eyes are playing tricks, I don’t think he italicized it 😮,” a third wrote.

Others said they were unimpressed with the ink.

“You have so much money,” one fan responded. “Why is the line work so thin and unimpressive? You can go to any artist in the world. The idea is there, the execution could be stronger.”

There were also people who supported Siwa.

“Love this. Love the bold placement choice! You’ll never stop now,” wrote a social media follower.

According to U.S. data from 2019 compiled by Statista, 40% of respondents said they were 18 or younger when they got their first tattoo, and 39% said they were 19 to 29 when they got their first tattoo.

How Will Siwa Fare on ‘Special Forces?’

Siwa hasn’t said much about her time on “Special Forces,” except for sharing a promotional clip to Instagram on July 31.

Siwa also shared some selfies she took while in the New Zealand mountains.

In the brief trailer Fox put out, Siwa is shown falling off a structure while attached to a bungee cord.

“Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown won season one of the competition series.

Season 2 of “Special Forces” kicks off on Fox on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.