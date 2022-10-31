Fans Declare DWTS Finalist JoJo Siwa ‘Just Won Halloween’

According to the fans, “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa just won Halloween 2022 with her Draco Malfoy costume from the “Harry Potter” franchise — because not only does she look just like Tom Felton in the role, but her lip-syncing of the scene is spot on.

JoJo Siwa Re-Created Draco Malfoy’s Famous First Meeting With Harry Potter

In an Instagram video that Siwa captioned, “Draco Siwa,” the popstar re-created the famous scene where Draco Malfoy (Felton) introduces himself to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) on their first day at Hogwarts.

It is absolutely spot-on and the comment section is going nuts about it.

“JOJO THIS IS AMAZING,” wrote singer Lolo.

Singer Veronica Kole wrote, “No no no you BODIED this. You just won Halloween.”

Singer and “Voice” winner Alison Porter wrote, “@kinleyfullout and I like this more than anyone.”

Siwa’s former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller left clapping hand emojis.

Actress Liza Koshy wrote, “Very good.”

“Ma’am, you’ve made me even gayer than I already am, how do you do it. Bruh,” wrote one fan, and another called it “the ultimate bisexual awakening.”

In a Second Video, Siwa Jumps Ahead to ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ & Fans Are Losing it Over Her ‘Thirst Trap’

In a second post, Siwa jumps ahead to the sixth movie in the franchise, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” where Malfoy says to Potter, “Didn’t mummy ever tell you it was rude to eavesdrop, Potter? Oh yeah. She was dead before you could wipe the drool off your chin,” cut to Siwa looking sexy as the Britney Spears song “Criminal” plays. Fans are super on board with this sexy version of Malfoy.

“The Draco thirst trap we never knew we needed,” wrote one fan. Another added, “It’s giving Dramione fan fiction.”

“Um, I have rewatched this too many times,” wrote a third fan.

One fan did write that she thinks JoJo should stop posting things like this becuase her “audience is children,” but several fans were quick to point out that kids should not be on Instagram, with one writing, “She is an adult though?? Kids aren’t even allowed on Instagram, especially not without supervision. because of that, I would imagine most of her following is adults. Not her fault if parents aren’t supervising their children online. You’re acting as if she’s like full on naked or something too like it’s not that serious.”

On TikTok, Siwa posted more clips of her lip-syncing to “Harry Potter” dialogue as she gets ready — and one fan wrote, “I think I just learned how to tie a tie from you. Thanks, Jojo.”

A second fan wrote, “This is the best thing to happen this Halloween season, I cannot get enough of it.”

A third fan came up with a great idea: “MAKE DRACO WEAR JOJO BOWS.”

So far, Felton has not responded to any of Siwa’s videos, but we will update this post if he does.

Siwa also posted a video of her showing her thirst trap video to her mom, asking for her honest reaction and Siwa’s mom laughed and laughed and goes, “You nasty.”

