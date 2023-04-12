DWTS Alum Is Preparing for Major Surgery

Sherri Shepherd is preparing for surgery. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum told Entertainment Tonight that she’s going to go under the knife over the summer for a breast reduction.

The 55-year-old talk show host will wait until her show is on break before having the procedure done. According to the Mayo Clinic, patients may elect to have breast reduction surgery if they experience “chronic back, neck and shoulder pain,” nerve pain, or the inability to take part in activities due to the size of their breasts, to name a few reasons. For Shepherd, she says that she’s been experiencing back pain.

“I think I’m getting my boobies done. I think I’m getting a little reduction because my back is starting to hurt, so that’s a big one,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sherri Shepherd Has Been Focused on Her Health

Over the past several months, Shepherd has been sharing some videos of herself hitting the gym.

“If I don’t have my health then there will be no standup comedy or future opportunities. PERIODT!!!” she captioned a video posted on March 28, 2023. In the clip, Shepherd was standing on a tractor tire with a kettle bell fastened to her waist. She was doing squats while holding on to straps that were connected to a rack above her head.

On April 6, 2023, Shepherd shared a video of herself doing band-assisted pull-ups. “My butt is going to be a weapon of mass destruction!!!” she captioned that post.

On April 7, 2023, Shepherd was back to doing squats on a tire. This time, she had two kettle bells fastened to her waist.

“You thought I was done? No ma’am… it takes balls to keep climbing, to keep grinding, to keep your focus… remember anytime you are going to a new level, there will ALWAYS be naysayers (or the you g ones like to say ‘haters’)… haters come with the territory,” she captioned the workout video.

Sherri Shepherd Has Lost More Than 20 Pounds

In April 2021, Shepherd revealed that she had lost 20 pounds.

“My goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs! It’s been a journal of mental self talk… believing in my worth… knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose,” she added.

Two months later, Shepherd revealed that she started taking boxing classes. “My arms feel like rubber. My legs feel like rubber,” an exhausted Shepherd said at the time.

Shepherd previously told People magazine that she gained wait during the pandemic and soon realized that she needed to make a lifestyle change. She explained that it all started with a pushup challenge she did with a group of friends. From there, she changed her diet, cutting out dairy, pork, and beef in addition to sugar.

Nearly two years later, Shepherd is still at it. She mixes in cardio with weight lifting to maximize her workouts, as evidenced by her Instagram feed.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Gives Pregnancy Update as Due Date Approaches: ‘Scary Times Ahead’