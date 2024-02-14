Jenna Johnson Had DWTS Partner Sobbing Before Vital Transformation

A former partner of “Dancing with the Stars” dance professional Jenna Johnson has opened up about how much their time together helped her. JoJo Siwa competed with Johnson on season 30 of DWTS and they landed in second place.

Many fans likely think of Siwa as an always bubbly, confident entertainer. Siwa insists, though, that is not necessarily the case. She praises Johnson, however, for giving her a big boost in confidence during their time dancing together.

The transformation she credits Johnson for did not happen without some tears, but Siwa finds herself in a much better place now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Pushed JoJo Siwa to Face Her Insecurities

Siwa joined her “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-star Kelly Rizzo for the February 11 episode of Rizzo’s “Comfort Food” podcast. During their conversation, Siwa shared vulnerable insight into her struggles with body confidence. Her time with Johnson was transformational on that front.

At one point during the podcast, Siwa described herself as “The cheerleader, the positive bubble” when she is around others. She said she thrives on having the chance “To make people smile, giggle, bring any light.”

Then, Rizzo asked the “Dancing with the Stars” alum what she wasn’t confident about. Siwa said she’s not confident in her singing, and even her dancing at times.

The bigger issue, Siwa admitted, is that she used to be “Sooo insecure about my body. Used to be very bad.”

She explained that before doing “Dancing with the Stars,” any videos of her when she was between the ages of 14 to 18 or so, she always dressed a certain way. She was almost always in long sleeves and long pants, wearing baggy clothing to hide her body.

Siwa then shared the story of how Johnson helped transform her body confidence.

She explained that on the second day of “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals, Johnson asked Siwa if she was wearing anything under her baggy, black T-shirt. Siwa said she was wearing a sports bra, and Johnson asked her to take the T-shirt off so she could see her shoulders as she was dancing.

“I started sobbing,” Siwa says of her reaction to Johnson’s request.

The “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up admitted that Johnson “Instantly knew what was going on. This was literally day 2. She was like, ‘All right, come on, let’s go stand by the mirror.’ And I was like, ‘Noooooo. Don’t make me do it.'”

Siwa Transformed Her Lifestyle With Johnson’s Guidance

As much as Siwa believed she couldn’t face what Johnson had in mind, the dance pro insisted. Siwa recalled telling Johnson, “Jenna I can’t. Like, I can’t. Like, It’s gonna open a can of worms that I’ve suppressed for years. I’m fine how I am… Not today, not here, not now.”

Siwa felt she was incapable of moving forward, but at the same time, she adored Johnson. “I mean, if Jenna told me to get on the ground and lick it, I would,” she quipped.

Next, “We looked in the mirror and we did some affirmations, and she said, ‘I’m gonna help you, ’cause I know what’s going on in your head right now,’ and she helped me.”

After that experience, Johnson helped Siwa transform herself. “She’s who got me into working out, she’s who got me feeling good about myself, got me into body confidence.”

Siwa had made huge strides in building body confidence, but she admitted, “It’s still so hard.”

Her body has transformed in ways she wouldn’t have anticipated since doing “Dancing With the Stars.” Siwa explained, “I remember at the beginning of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ I weighed myself…and I started ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at 134 pounds.”

“Now, I weigh about 164,” Siwa revealed. She continued, “But I’m smaller, more toned, more fit than I was then…I see a photo comparison and I’m like, wow, you look much better now than you did then.”

She pointed out, “So, [your brain] plays tricks on you.” Thanks to her time with Johnson on “Dancing with the Stars,” Siwa learned and lives a healthy lifestyle.