Ex-Girlfriend of DWTS Semi Finalist Says She ‘Doesn’t Want to Talk’ About Split

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist has split with her on-again girlfriend.

JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend Kylie Prew did an Instagram Live in which she revealed that she and Siwa broke things off about two months ago. The Live was recorded and shared on TikTok on August 16, 2022.

“I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don’t want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single. I am,” Prew said.

“I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK. It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air,” she added.

Heavy has reached out to Siwa for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Siwa & Prew Previously Split While Siwa Was Competing on DWTS

Siwa competed on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” and while she was chasing her dreams of winning the Mirrorball trophy, she and Prew called it quits.

“JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some cast are aware about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans,” the source explained.

A couple of weeks later, Siwa confirmed that she and Prew had split.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life,” Siwa told Paris Hilton on the November 2, 2021, episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast.

Siwa & Prew Tried to Work Things Out

A couple of months after calling it quits in late 2021, Siwa and Prew decided to give their relationship another chance. Siwa talked about her love life in a few interviews and has shared a few photos of her and Prew on Instagram this year.

“I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock (emoji). We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady,” Siwa said on the March 30, 2022, episode of the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast.

In an interview with Extra in April 2022, Siwa confessed that she was “in love.”

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

About a month before calling it quits again, Siwa shared a sweet post with Prew on Instagram.

“If you love something let it go, if it comes back…” Siwa captioned a photo of her and Prew at Disney World in May 2022.

