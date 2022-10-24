‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Shows Off Weight Loss From Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Joseph Baena was in great shape before his time on the show as a bodybuilder, actor and model. After being eliminated from the season, however, Baena showed off the weight loss from his hours of rehearsal and performances.

Baena, 24, and his partner, professional dancer Daniella Karagach, were sent home in an elimination that shocked fans.

Baena later said the elimination felt like the “worst breakup” of his life, though he is grateful for having spent the time in the competition. Fans were upset on behalf of Baena, with some going as far as to call parts of the show “rigged.”

Baena Lost 10 Pounds During His Time on the Show

Baena shed 10 lbs while he was on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“No one asked for it but I thought I would share the physique difference from the beginning of @dancingwiththestars to the end of it (6 weeks),” he wrote. “First video(taken today): 195lbs. Second Video(taken 6 weeks ago):205lbs.”

All the cardio seemed to lean Baena out, and he received a lot of love in the comment section.

“100% Natural Bodybuilding. A real essence and a message to do this for health and wellness,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “No one may have asked but no one is complaining. dancing is great for toning up! The difference is noticeable for sure.”

Baena Was Shocked to Be Eliminated

Baena spoke with People after the elimination, which happened just one day after judge Carrie Ann Inaba called his rumba the “best” she’d ever seen from a male celebrity on the show. He and Karagach also received their highest scores of the competition between the two nights.

“It’s hard not to be shocked when you really put your heart out on the ballroom floor,” Baena told the outlet. “I had my best scores last night. I had my second-best scores tonight and it was like, these were my two favorite dances, my best dances so far, or, well, they were my best dances.”

The bodybuilder later told TV Insider that it was “a shock to be in the bottom two,” sharing that he and Karagach will be returning for the finale.

Baena took to TikTok after being eliminated to share that being voted off felt like the “worst breakup” he’s ever experienced.

“Why does getting eliminated from DWTS feel like the worst breakup of my life,” he wrote in the video. The caption for the video reads, “I miss you already @daniellakaragach.”

Karagach made her return to the ballroom the following week, however, when she appeared to dance in some of the numbers on Michael Buble night, which aired on Monday, October 24.

Karagach took to Instagram to share her love for Baena.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to turn this kind hearted, talented and genuine man into a ballroom dancer,” Karagach wrote. “@joebaena as I’ve said from the start, you are one of the purest souls I’ve met in a long time. Our journey wasn’t always easy but we found our path and made it our own. Im extremely proud of you and the dancer you’ve transformed into.”

She added that she’s “excited” for where Baena goes next in his career.