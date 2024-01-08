Julianne Hough Chops Off Her Own Hair in New Video

Julianne Hough kicked off the new year with a new look.

In January 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” co-host posted a video after she chopped off her hair as her longtime hairdresser looked on with approval.

Hough, 35, also teased that she wanted to rid herself of “old energy” for 2024, The mantra seemingly spawned the self-styled cut.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Teased a ‘Fresh Start’ With Her New Cut

In a video posted on January 6, 2024, Hough took matters —and the scissors— into her own hands. The DWTS veteran sat in a chair at the West Hollywood beauty salon Nine Zero One. But in a twist, her go-to hairstylist Riawna Capri handed her the scissors. “All herself, here we go!” Capri said.

Hough then cut off a couple-inch section of her long blonde hair. “A little blunt,” she quipped. “I’m cutting my own hair. Oh, this is so fun! I like this length!” she added as she snipped off more of her long locks.

“This is the new way guys You come in and cut your own hair,” she said, adding, “Well, at least I don’t second guess and I just go for it.”

At the end of the video, she shook her head around to show her fresh ‘do, which now falls just below her shoulders. “That, my dears, is a seven-minute haircut,” Hough said to her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

Hough captioned the video to explain she was going “out with the old energy, and in with the new.” The two-time mirrorball trophy winner added that a strange weather day, which included a double rainbow in the sky, got her to thinking. “It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh,” she shared.

Julianne Hough Had Many Hair Looks Over the Years

Ever since her debut as a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2007, Hough has shown many different looks. One of her most memorable came in 2019, when she let Capri cut her hair into a sassy bob.

At the time, Capri posted photos of the cut and dished on what she did to achieve the look. “This haircut is 100 percent one length — no layers, no weight taken out, no secret texturizing, all to create a thick stackable weight line, which Jules has never had before,” Capri told Allure in 2019.

The hairstylist also looked back on her long history with Hough. “It’s crazy to think we have been creating looks together for over ten years and we can still do something completely different we’ve never done before,” she said.

Capri also talked about how she eased Hough into trying out bangs for another look. The hair pro explained that she once spent two hours giving Hough a banged bob. “I started small and worked my way up,” she told People magazine. “When you do a big change like this, it’s always good for a hairstylist to build that trust with her client. If I would have just chopped it off from the get-go, there might have been doubt. I am really big on taking the time to do it slowly but surely.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Thanks Ex For Unexpected Press