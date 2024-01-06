DWTS Alum Thanks Ex For Unexpected Press After Podcast Diss

Kristin Cavallari laughed off her former flame Jeff Dye ’s rant about her on a recent podcast. In January 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum responded to her ex after he publicly called her out for allegedly sharing details about his DUI arrest on her podcast last fall.

On her Instagram stories on January 3, Cavallari answered a fan who asked her about “Jeff Dye outing himself as the DUI guy.” “This is so funny to me,” Cavallari replied. “Yah, I never said his name so yeah.”

“He thinks he’s like, you know, tearing me apart, but you just gave me so much press for my podcast,” she continued in reference to her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.”

“Thank you! Thank you for all the press. I didn’t even have to do anything,” the mom of three added. “F****** amateurs, bro.”

Cavallari dated Dye for several months in 2021 following her split from her ex-husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari Never Named Jeff Dye When She Shared Details of a Disastrous Coffee Date

In October 2023, Cavallari spoke on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast about a bizarre coffee date with someone “she had dated.” The former “Laguna Beach” star alleged that her “disheveled” date arrived late and smelling of alcohol. The former “The Hills” star then revealed that police arrived and pulled her mystery man out of the coffee shop to arrest him for a DUI hit and run.

Cavallari alleged that her date totaled his car after hitting a tree en route to meet up with her. She also claimed he suggested they still go out for coffee another time.

“I went, ‘No, I’m never going to see you ever again, actually,” Cavallari claimed. “The whole thing is so insane. Really dark … like we need to get some help you know what I’m saying?”

Jeff Dye Called Kristen Cavallari a ‘Terrible’ Person For Using His Story for Clicks

While she bleeped out his name on her podcast, Dye seemingly called Cavallari out on his Instagram story. In a video reshared on the @Reality Ashley TikTok page shortly after Cavallari’s podcast aired, Dye slammed an unnamed ex for kicking him when he was “down.”

“Should I take the high road, or should I share some secrets? Should I just do what they’re doing? Just keep it real, be honest,” he asked, in what appeared to be a hit at Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast name.

“I’ll just say it’s an old reality star who’s just a podcaster now like the rest of us, who used to date a quarterback,” he added of his mystery ex. “I don’t want to say their name out of respect for their privacy but they sell s***** costume jewelry to people in Burbank.” Cavallari is the founder of the Uncommon James jewelry company.

Dye did name Cavallari in the December interview on “The SmoochieTown” podcast.“Kristin telling the story on her podcast for clicks, which f*** her, it’s not her story to tell,” he told host Marco Delvecchio last month. “And also, she said this, she goes, ‘Well, it was my experience, too. That’s why I shared it on the podcast.’ Interesting, because, you know, when we were dating, I had a billion experiences with you that I didn’t just go share. I had experiences with you that I didn’t go tell everyone.”

Dye gave his side of the DUI story and reiterated that he did not drink right before his date, but instead had been drinking the night before. He called the public arrest “wildly humiliating.” The comedian also slammed Cavallari for sharing a photo of his wrecked car on social media. “She’s a terrible person,” he said. “She didn’t care. She just wanted to tell the story on her podcast.”

