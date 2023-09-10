DWTS Star Reveals Home Redesign That Has Her ‘Grounded & Happy’

“Dancing with the Stars” entertainer Julianne Hough recently embraced a decorating overhaul of her California home. The season 32 co-host has owned the same home in the Hollywood Hills area for quite a few years, but she recently decided it was time to freshen the space up a bit. DWTS fans and colleagues seemed to love the end result.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Wanted Her Home to Reflect Her ‘Truest Self’

On September 5, Hough posted several photos of her home in an Instagram post. Long-time “Dancing with the Stars” fans likely recognized some components of the home, such as her kitchen and pool, but she revealed some changes she now loves.

“When it came to designing my home, I wanted to create a space that reflected my truest self,” Hough explained. “I wanted to come home to a place that helped me feel grounded and happy at the same time,” she added.

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host noted she “diligently curated this entire home, no detail too small, and I am so lucky to call this place home.”

According to Realtor, Hough purchased the home in 2014 for $1.9 million. The 4-bedroom home was built in 1936 and has just over 2,000 square feet of living space. The 2-story home is gated and quite private, and it sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, noted John Hart Real Estate.

Several years ago, Hough opened up to Better Homes & Gardens about her home and some of the changes she made to it at that time. “My life is instant. I’m always on the go, and I travel a lot. So to balance it all, I’ve created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self,” the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host explained.

Hough’s Style Was a Big Hit With Her Followers

For her earlier design revamp, Hough worked with interior designer Jake Arnold and architect Steve Wunderlich. While she incorporated some touches of color that “symbolize pure joy,” she focused on “Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues, and some yellows to feel grounded and protective.”

In the kitchen, Hough chose a “custom mix of baby blue and green” for her cabinets. With her latest revisions, however, it appears the “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer has gone in a new direction. The blue is gone, and it appears the cabinets are now black.

New, cozy pieces have been incorporated into Hough’s living room, and the master bedroom features a calm shift in design and color too. She kept some pieces she had previously acquired in the home, though, like two fuzzy chairs she had in her bedroom.

Upon sharing glimpses into her new style, “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach admitted she was “Obsessed” with it.

Former troupe member Britt Cherry added, “Stunning, but warm. It’s perfection Jules!”

“Oh my gosh, this is gorgeous! Definitely taking this as inspiration,” added a fan.

“I love how it’s the same, but different. That familiarity and comfort of ‘home,’ but with a fresh new spin for this season in life,” someone else detailed.

Another commenter wrote, “I love this house so much!!! And I love your amazing energy even more.”