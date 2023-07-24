DWTS Star Julianne Hough Gets Reflective & Vulnerable for Her Birthday

“Dancing with the Stars” entertainer Julianne Hough just turned 35 years old, and she got a bit reflective as she embraced her recent birthday.

The DWTS star is set to co-host season 32 in the fall, alongside former champion Alfonso Ribeiro, which is a new role for her. As she heads into this new chapter of her life, the dancer looked back on the past few years and opened up about how they have shaped who she is today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Navigated ‘Unraveling’ the Life She Had

On July 21, Hough took to Instagram to share a photo and lengthy caption in honor of her birthday. “As you do around any birthday, I’ve been reflecting a lot, especially around the last 5 years,” the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host began.

She explained, “These years have been the most transformational and transitional years of my life. Lots of things had to come apart.” Hough further detailed, “Unraveling a life that had been built on a rocky foundation. That foundation being the stability and consistency I was able to provide for myself.(SELF).”

Hough did not reference her divorce specifically. However, the timing of it seems likely to have been one of the challenges she faced over the past few years that played a significant role in the transformation she detailed.

As People noted, Hough married Brooks Laich in June 2017. The couple announced their separation in May 2020 and the “Dancing with the Stars” personality filed for divorce in November 2020. Laich and Hough’s divorce was finalized in June 2022, according to TMZ.

Hough’s ‘Heart Is Full’

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host admitted she had found herself “asking for support and being vulnerable,” as she managed the difficulties she faced over the past few years. Hough admitted she later realized, “I always thought I was vulnerable but I was just being open.”

After thanking the people who have supported her through everything, Hough addressed “how I show up in the world.” She explained this referred to “What I believe in and what I stand for. The values I want to lead with and how I choose to contribute those values.”

Hough mentioned several professional projects from her recent past and touched on the power of social media. “I shifted the way I posted over the last few years. Sharing and allowing you in my world while also keeping other parts sacred for me, my family and friends,” she explained.

“Thank you for your acceptance in my change & growth as a human and an artist/entertainer,” Hough wrote to her fans who had followed her “journey of discovery and reinventing myself.” The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host thanked everybody for their birthday wishes and noted her gratitude for “my life & the people in it.” She declared, “My heart is full of love to give & I fully receive all the love I’ve been given.”

The entertainer received a lot of love in the comments section of her reflective birthday post. “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues, celebrities, and fans showed their support for Hough’s sentiments and added additional birthday wishes. Peta Murgatroyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Elizabeth Berkley, and Jennie Garth commented, as did non-DWTS celebrities such as Sophia Bush, Lucy Hale, Jenna Dewan, and Kate Hudson.

Hough’s ex-husband Laich commented, “What is life if not a journey… happy birthday Jules!!!”

A fan page of Hough’s added, “I love the way you have chosen to show us the parts of your life that are helpful and meaningful not just for you but for everyone else, thank you always and happy birthday!”

“Happy birthday, to the most beautiful soul. You are such an inspiration,” another supporter commented.