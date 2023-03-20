DWTS Names Ballroom Legend as Tyra Banks’ Replacement

“Dancing With the Stars” and Disney+ have officially named the co-hosts for season 32 of the ballroom dance competition, and it’s set to feature a familiar face for fans.

Julianne Hough is set to join the competition, according to a March 20, 2023, report by Variety.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

She added, “The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Hough was a professional dancer on the show previously, winning seasons 4 and 5. She left the competition in 2009. Then, Hough returned as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Most recently, she was a guest judge during season 31.

Derek Hough, Julianne’s brother, has been a fixture on the show for many years. He’s a six-time Mirrorball champion and current judge on the panel.

Tyra Banks Left the Show Because It Was ‘Time’

A report by TMZ first revealed that Tyra Banks was leaving the show.

“I feel like it’s really time for me to focus on my business and on my entrepreneurship,” Banks said. “And producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. Mic drop.”

When asked if she was really leaving the show, Banks shared, “I think it’s time. …I’m an entrepreneur at heart. My heart, my soul is my business. I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

It’s unclear if Banks will remain on as an executive producer for the upcoming season of the show.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Moving

A new co-host isn’t the only thing that’ll look different about season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to Deadline, Television City, a large studio complex in Los Angeles, will be undergoing a renovation with a $1.25 billion budget. That means “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” and more shows will be looking for new stages to film on and are already “solidifying moving arrangements.”

According to the outlet, the number of stages at Television City will be raised from eight to 15 or more.

No information about the professional dancer lineup or the celebrity cast will be announced until much closer to the premiere date, but there are some hints about which dancers might not be returning for the upcoming season.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.