Find Out What Had ‘DWTS’ Winner Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Hysterically Bawling’ This Season

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars this fall. The cast this season was on tight lockdown because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and they routinely had to take tests to see if they were positive for COVID-19. Bristowe revealed in a recent interview that nobody knows she actually had a positive test.

Luckily, It Was a False Positive

In the most recent episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Bristowe debriefed with them about the Dancing With the Stars season, revealing that she thought her journey was going to end in week two.

“Nobody really knows this, I don’t think I’ve said it, but I had a false positive COVID test while I was on the show. Week one was great, week two ankle injury, week three ankle not great and a false positive COVID test,” Bristowe divulged on the podcast.

She added, “I thought I was done, I thought I was going to have to say to everyone, ‘You know what, I have COVID and I can’t continue on this journey.’ I was hysterically bawling.”

Bristowe detailed how she had to get three more tests right away and luckily, they all came back negative so she was allowed to continue on the show because t doctors assumed her positive test was a false positive.

Bristowe Called the Season a ‘Roller Coaster’

The show was so hard on her that it “really was a roller coaster,” said the former Bachelorette.

“It was like one thing after another and then the Carrie Ann stuff — and I was just having a really hard time … everything just kind of got the best of me. At one point, I was so insecure,” said Bristowe.

She added that at the end when Tyra Banks announced her as the winner, it was “such a surreal moment,” even though she does feel like she “really worked hard and deserved” to win.

But she also thinks all four finalists were completely deserving, therefore nobody was robbed. It’s just that there were four deserving winners.

“Nobody was robbed. All four of us in the finals worked so hard to be there. It was more like nobody was robbed, everyone deserved it. Even Nelly [who had the lowest total scores], that guy worked his butt off to be there,” said Bristowe.

After her win, she wrote on Instagram about her win in two separate posts, “My dream came true, and all of you were a part of it … I have manifested A LOT of things in my life that have come true. If you have a dream, write it down, look at it every day, picture yourself in that moment. Really feel it. What is something that would be a dream for you?”

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 30th season in spring 2021. There is no word yet on if Derek Hough will continue to judge the long-running dance competition series or if British judge Len Goodman will be able to fly over to the U.S. to participate.

