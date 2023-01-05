DWTS Champ ‘Cannot Stop Crying’ in Emotional Video

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is having a tough time and shared a bit about it on social media.

On January 4, 2023, Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself crying. She tried to talk herself through the emotional moments, trying to see if anyone else was also feeling really down.

“I really don’t understand what’s going on right now,” Bristowe said, crying in her car. “I know a lot of people are feeling this way and I want to know what it is. Holy s***. I cannot stop crying this morning. And I really have no reason. I’m not PMSing. Everything’s good. Like, I don’t have reason to be feeling this low,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Went to the Gym in Hopes of Feeling Better

Bristowe decided to get out of the house and do a couple of things for herself, including get a workout in and get some Botox.

“I am forcing myself to go do a workout right now. I don’t care if I’m crying lifting those damn dumbbells. I am going to get it in and see if it helps to just move my body. Guys, what is happening? No! I don’t like it,” she said, starting to laugh as tears streamed down her face.

After hitting the gym, Bristowe revealed that she went to the doctor’s office to get tested for PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). From there, she went and got Botox.

“Botox improved mood. Depression,” Bristowe said, confirming such with the physician’s assistant that did her procedure.

“Now, I know how some of you feel about Botox and filler, but if you could just let me live today, that would be really great,” Bristowe said.

Several People Commented on Bristowe’s Post, Many Sympathizing With How She’s Feeling

At one point during her car cry, Bristowe snapped a picture of herself with swollen eyes and a red nose.

“Good n you? (I look like the clown from big comfy couch). Anyone wanna talk about our feelings?” she captioned the post. Several people took to the comments section of the post to let Bristowe know that she wasn’t alone in her feelings.

Bristowe got quite a bit of support from other reality stars, including people from Bachelor Nation and “Dancing With the Stars.”

“This was me all holiday season. Hugging you tight, here to vent, yell, cry, laugh – all the things,” wrote “Love Is Blind” star Zanab Jaffrey.

“Love you KB! Here to always help you through,” added “Bachelorette” star Michelle Young.

“It’s a rough week for a lot of us after all the excitement dies down! hang in there, it’s always beautiful on the other side kait,” hair guru and Kristin Cavallari’s BFF Justin Anderson said.

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Cheryl Burke and Daniella Karagach also commented on Bristowe’s post. Burke wrote “I [love] you,” with a white heart emoji while Karagach commented, “Sending you love,” with a purple heart emoji.

