Fans Criticize Pregnant DWTS Champ’s Ultrasound Photo

A pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” champ went to have an ultrasound done and her whole family joined her in the doctor’s office.

Rumer Willis, won season 20 of DWTS alongside ballroom pro Val Chmerkovskiy, is expecting her first child with beau Derek Richard Thomas. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram on December 20, 2022, with some pictures of Willis’ bump and a simple caption of a sprout emoji.

The very next day, Willis’ mom Demi Moore shared a picture from one of Willis’ ultrasound appointments, which the whole family attended, including a pet dog, which many fans thought was inappropriate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moore Is Super Excited to Become a Grandmother

Willis’ whole family seems very excited to welcome a new bundle of joy into their lives and Moore’s Instagram photo and accompanying caption proves it.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” Moore captioned her post. This will be the first grandchild for Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

In Moore’s post, Willis is seen lying on an exam table with her belly exposed. Her two sisters, Scout — with her hands up in the air — and Tallulah — with one hand on her sister’s belly — were on-hand to see the baby on the screen, as was their mom, who was holding her dog, Pilaf.

“So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys,” Willis wrote in the comments section of the post. “Also shoutout to Pilaf we couldn’t do it without you,” she added.

Several People Criticized Moore for Bringing the Dog Into a Medical Facility

While several friends and fans expressed utter joy for Willis as she embarks on this new journey, others couldn’t get over the fact that Moore brought a dog into the exam room.

“Really necessary bringing a dog for an ultrasound,” one comment read.

“What is wrong with people thinking fits ok to take animals where ever they go???” someone else asked.

“Since when can you bring animals into a doctors office? Talk about celebrity privileges,” a third Instagram user weighed in.

“What medical facility allows your family bring a dog to an ultrasound!?” a fourth person questioned.

“Why the hell is a dog in there? Just why? Ughh,” a fifth echoed.

The family paid little attention to the criticism and focused on their exciting Christmas present. On December 21, 2022, Scout reshared one of her sister’s pregnancy pics on her own Instagram feed.

“Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era,” she captioned the shot. “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” she added.

Tallulah shared the same photo with a very similar caption. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era,” she wrote. The girls’ caption followed the same formula as their mom, who wrote, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” on her own Instagram feed.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Make a Joint Announcement