DWTS Champ Is Stepping Away From Business Venture

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared her decision to step away from one of her business ventures.

On June 19, 2023, season 29 Mirrorball winner Kaitlyn Bristowe penned a lengthy Instagram caption announcing her decision to step away from her scrunchie company, Dew Edit.

“Hi my scrunchie gang – Kaitlyn here coming at you with a flood of emotions today. Can you believe it’s been five whole years since I launched Dew Edit and unleashed the scrunchie gang into the world? Time flies when you’re having scrunchie-filled fun!” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post from the official Dew Edit account.

“But today, on this special Dew anniversary, I have some bittersweet news to share. Brace yourselves, my scrunchie gang, because this will be the last Edit… for now. I know, I know, it breaks my heart to even think about it potentially being the end forever. But I’ve come to realize that I’ve stretched myself a little too thin, and it’s time to refocus,” her caption continued.

An “edit” is a themed release and new edits featuring fresh designs were something that Bristowe had often worked on.

Dew Edit Isn’t Closing its Doors

While Bristowe doesn’t have any plans to release any new scrunchies, she isn’t closing up shop. Bristowe’s first-ever entrepreneurial business will remain open for consumers to continue to purchase the “edits” that have already been released.

“Fear not, my dear scrunchie enthusiasts! You have an impressive collection of scrunchie colors to last you through endless outfit rotations. And who knows? The scrunchie gang may make a triumphant return in the future. But for now, let’s celebrate all the memories we’ve made together, cherish the scrunchie-filled journey we’ve embarked upon, and keep spreading that scrunchie love far and wide,” Bristowe wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been such a fun ride!!! And still overwhelmed by the incredible community that came out of it,” Bristowe’s business partner Clio de la Llave wrote in the comments.

Bristowe also has her own wine brand called Spade & Sparrows, which is available in some retail stores, including Target. She launched the brand in May 2019, and she’s had great success with it. She also has her own podcast called “Off the Vine,” which she will continue forward with.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Received a Great Deal of Support From Fans Following Her Announcement

In the comments section of Bristowe’s candid caption, dozens of fans showed their support for her business decision.

“Love you all so much! Congratulations on 5 years, and cannot wait to see what comes next! thankfully i have a wall of scrunchies from you, but will be sad to not see any new dew drops anytime soon,” one person wrote.

“Seems like a logical next step even if not easy. Just because a business ends doesn’t mean it failed either… sometimes we achieve what we set out to do and the natural ending comes. Congrats on a successful business venture! It was fun to join in the craze of it all as a customer,” someone else added.

“I love this for you!! Let’s celebrate ending well as much as we celebrate new and big beginnings. Can’t wait to see what’s next,” a third comment read.

