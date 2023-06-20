Kym Herjavec Shares Pics of Robert Herjavec With Twins: ‘We Are so Lucky’

Kym Herjavec honored her husband on Father’s Day by sharing a couple of photos of him with their 5-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro posted some fond memories that she has with her husband and their kids, including photos from the various trips they’ve taken as a family.

“Happy Father’s Day @robertherjavec. You make life the greatest adventure and we are so lucky,” Kym Herjavec captioned a photo on June 18, 2023.

In a post of his own, Robert Herjavec shared that “being a dad” has been his favorite role in life “by far.”

“Grateful to spend days like this with my beautiful family on our @bunchbikes, which was a co-investment deal I made with my friend and fellow Shark, @BarbaraCorcoran ! @sharktankabc,” he captioned a post that included a couple of pics of the twins in a wagon-like bicycle invention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Says Her Husband Brings ‘Love and Joy’ to Their Family

In another post on her feed, Kym Herjavec uploaded a photo of her husband with Hudson and Haven sitting on each one of his shoulders.

“This pic sums up the love and joy you bring us every day @robertherjavec. Happy Father’s Day,” Kym Herjavec captioned another photo on her Instagram feed.

Many fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Robert Herjavec a happy father’s day.

“This pic made me tear up. Not sure why other than it’s a precious shot. Happy Father’s Day!” one person wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day! You have two precious twins and they have the best Dad ever!” someone else added.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY ! Hope you have an AWESOME DAY, with Haven, Hudson & Kim,” a third comment read.

Robert Herjavec first met his now-wife on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars” when they were paired together to compete on the season. The two finished in sixth place but continued seeing each other outside of the ballroom. They fell in love, and ended up getting married.

Robert Herjavec Has 5 Kids

Although Robert Herjavec does spend the majority of his time with Kym Herjavec and the twins, he is a dad to three older kids, Caprice, Skye, Brendan, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Diane Plese. Robert Herjavec does not post about his older kids on social media.

Caprice Herjavec is the oldest of Robert Herjavec’s kids. According to her LinkedIn, she did some work in journalism before joining the team at FW Cook as a consultant.

Brendan Herjavec has his MBA, according to LinkedIn and has worked all over the world as a “business strategy and development professional.”

Robert Herjavec’s third child with Plese is Skye Herjavec. Less is known about Skye, who doesn’t appear to have a LinkedIn. According to Closer Weekly, she is also in business. Since graduating from the University of Southern California, she has worked for quite a few “high-profile companies,” including Lululemon.

Robert Herjavec lives with his wife Kym Herjavec full-time. The family travels quite a bit and often documents their adventures on social media.

