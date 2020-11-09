Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the New Bachelorette

Dancing With the Stars is underway, and one of the remaining contestants and season frontrunners is former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. While Bristowe competes for the season 29 DWTS mirror ball trophy, ABC is also airing its latest (and most dramatic ever) season of The Bachelorette.

Here’s what Bristowe has to say about The Bachelorette season 16 so far, and what she thinks of Tayshia Adams stepping in this week as the new lead:

Bristowe Says Adams Is the ‘Perfect Person’ to Lead ‘The Bachelorette’

Last week, Bachelor Nation fans were stunned to watch Bachelorette Clare Crawley choose and get engaged to contestant Dale Moss after only knowing each other for a few weeks. With Crawley ending her journey for love with weeks of filming left to go, producers chose to salvage the season by

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bristowe gave her stamp of approval for Crawley’s replacement. Of Adams, she said, “I’ve wanted her to be the Bachelorette for a while. I think she is so well spoken. She’s so intelligent. She’s beautiful. She’s kind. I think she’ll make great TV and I just think she’s the perfect person for The Bachelorette.”

Bristowe also refuted speculation that Crawley was “forced” out as the season’s lead so that they could bring Adams in, saying, “I can’t see how [she would have been forced out], because she seemed pretty willing to leave and go with this guy. And it seemed like it was pretty ‘game over’ from the beginning anyways. So I don’t think she was forced to do anything, but [producers] might’ve been excited that they could get Tayshia out of this too because Tayshia’s an incredible person and I think she’s gonna be an amazing Bachelorette.”

Bristowe Thinks Crawley & Moss Have a ‘Better Foundation’ Than Other Bachelor Couples

Bristowe, who split from her final rose pick Shawn Booth but is currently dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, told Entertainment Tonight that in spite of their whirlwind romance and rapid engagement, she thinks Clare Crawley and Dale Moss has a real shot at making it in the longterm. She revealed, “I think they have a better chance than a lot of other Bachelor couples, because they get to have this foundation of such true love that they didn’t go through the rest of the show. She didn’t have to go through all these other relationships with guys to finally pick him at the end. She was like, ‘No, I know what I want and it’s you.’ And that is better foundation to start on than most couples who come off the show.”

At the time Crawley and Moss’s proposal was aired on The Bachelorette, after weeks of fans speculating that they were, in fact, engaged, the two had only been together for a total of 3 months. Nevertheless, they seem to be very much in love on social media and will be opening up about their relationship since filming on The Bachelor Tuesday, November 10.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

