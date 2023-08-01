Some Fans Think DWTS Winner Reacted to Ex’s Baby News in ‘Petty’ Post

Former “Bachelorette” star Shawn Booth is going to be a dad and some fans think that his ex-fiancee, Kaitlyn Bristowe, has reacted.

Booth, who got engaged to Bristowe on the finale on the show, is set to welcome his first child with Dre Joseph, five years after he and the “Dancing With the Stars” champ called off their engagement.

On July 26, 2023, just after Booth did a podcast with the mother of his child (and an interview with People magazine about becoming a first-time dad), an ad for Bristowe’s wine brand, Spade & Sparrows, was uploaded on Instagram. It was the caption, however, that has fans talking.

“Always use protection,” the caption read. In the pictures, Bristowe is wearing a swimming mask as a pal pours wine into her mouth (and misses).

Two days prior, Booth uploaded an Instagram post of his own along with the caption, “Turns out that sex is still the #1 leading cause of pregnancy .. BABY BOOTH COMING IN DECEMBER. We couldn’t be more excited!” He included a couple of baby announcement photos, including one of himself with a foot up on a big disco ball.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Called Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Post ‘Embarrassing’ & ‘Petty’ on a Reddit Thread

In addition to the dozens of comments that racked up on the Spade & Sparrows Instagram post, a Reddit thread has also amassed more than 250 comments about the photo’s caption.

“They broke up like a billion years ago and he clearly is way past it – so this looks really dumb and immature…especially if you have allegedly also moved on and have been engaged to a different guy for a billion years,” one Redditor wrote.

“This is super embarrassing,” someone else added.

“This is tasteless. I don’t care what it’s referring to if it’s not him. Completely unnecessary. Even allowing the ambiguity is not it,” a third comment read.

“Honestly agree totally. Is it petty and immature and kinda dumb? Yes. But also, its pretty funny and if it was one of my friends I’d think it was funny too,” a fourth person said.

Bristowe, who is engaged to Jason Tartick, has not spoken out directly about Booth’s baby news.

Shawn Booth Is Excited to Be a Dad

Booth doesn’t seem to be putting any focus on his ex-fiancee amid his baby news. Instead, he’s focused on the next chapter of his life.

“If you know me at all, you know I have always wanted to be a dad [and] becoming a first-time dad fulfills that lifelong dream,” Booth told People magazine.

“As I prepare to embrace this new chapter, I’m filled with profound gratitude and eagerness to cherish and nurture this precious life,” he continued, adding, “I’ve waited for this moment my whole life and now I’m ready to embark on the most beautiful adventure of fatherhood. I feel so lucky to have Dre by my side as the mother of my child. I stand in awe of her strength and kindness.”

Booth and Joseph haven’t revealed the sex of their baby.

