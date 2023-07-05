DWTS Champ Made a Big Mistake With Her Ex

The ex-fiance of “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out about their past relationship and revealed a big mistake that she made.

On the June 26, 2023, episode of the “In the Booth” podcast, Shawn Booth talked a little bit about his relationship with Bristowe — and said that she accidentally sent him a text that she meant to send to her new boyfriend (now fiance), Jason Tartick.

“Unfortunately, when I was sending Kaitlyn a text message, she sent me one back that she was supposed to send to Jason. This was right after we had broken up. I was in West Elm and I was looking for furniture for my apartment because I had nothing in my apartment. I told her she could keep the house, I’ll move out. Whatever. I didn’t want to be there,” he said.

“I can’t imagine how she must’ve felt after she sent that,” Booth added.

Shawn Booth Says He & Kaitlyn Bristowe Exchange Texts Sometimes

Booth and Bristowe have come a long way since their split. The two met and fell in love on Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and were together for about three years before breaking off their engagement.

And, while they both live in Nashville, Booth and Bristowe don’t hang out and haven’t really run into one another. However, Booth says there’s really no hard feelings between them.

“It’s not weird. There’s no animosity. There’s no hard feelings. It’s been so long,” he said on his podcast. Meanwhile, Bristowe also seems to be in a better place with things.

On the April 3, 2023, episode of Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Bristowe briefly discussed her relationship with Booth.

“It was getting down to the end where we both just didn’t see it going anywhere, it felt like he was hanging on until his gym opened. And that’s where I felt used professionally,” she told Tartick. However, she seemed to understand the struggle.

“I think that on top of already feeling emasculated on the show where you’re not the one and there’s other relationships building and you thought it was you the whole time and then you realize it wasn’t — how does the relationship even work after that? I don’t know. It’s hard,” she admitted.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Engaged But Wedding Planning Hasn’t Been Going Great

Bristowe and Tartick have been engaged for nearly two years and while they have opened up about their wedding plans and what they’d both like to see happen on their special day, actually getting down to the nitty gritty hasn’t exactly been easy.

“Honestly, any time we sit down to talk about [the wedding], we literally want to do something else,” Bristowe told Chris Harrison on the February 6, 2023, episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

“And that sounds so terrible because it should be a priority, but it doesn’t feel like one — and we’re both okay with that,” she continued, adding, “I feel like there’s so much noise, like, ‘Why aren’t you guys talking about the wedding? Why is there not a wedding happening?!’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t need to prove my relationship through a wedding.’ I don’t know, I just don’t.”

