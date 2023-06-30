DWTS Pro Shares Emotional Family Update

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess shared some emotional posts on her Instagram Stories on June 28, 2023, as her son, Zane, turned 1.

“This is a very emotional day for me,” Burgess captioned a video of Zane clapping his hands on her Instagram Stories. In another video, she said, “I have a 1-year-old and I’m not well about it. I am. It’s amazing and it’s exciting and it’s also heartbreaking. It’s been a year. He’s 1 year old,” Burgess said, adding that they will be celebrating Zane’s birthday on July 4, 2023.

Burgess said that they spent the day as a family, along with Brian Austin Green and his three kids. “We had a snuggle puddle, everyone in our bed,” she shared. At 12:12 p.m., the time that Zane was born, Burgess said that she was holding him. “It was a really, really emotional day for me,” she reiterated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Recorded a Video for Zane & Sent it to an Email Address She Created for Him

Later on in the day, Burgess shared a little bit more about how they spent the day as a family, coming together to celebrate Zane’s special day. In addition, she shared something special that she did for her baby boy.

“We had an amazing day,” she said. “Today was super emotional. I can’t believe he’s one. We did a really special bathtub with new toys,” she shared.

Burgess said that set up an email account for Zane and she says that she will send him little notes and pictures and things that he can look at when he’s older. On her son’s first birthday, Burgess recorded a video in which she talked about his personality and all of the memories that she’s made with him over the past year.

“The thing that ended me today,” Burgess said, explaining that she recorded the video. “It’s wild because some of my most treasured memories he won’t remember. And I wanted to share some of them with him,” she continued. She said that she’s also going to put together a “compilation” of the day and send that to the email address as well.

“He’s not an infant anymore. He’s officially a toddler. And he just gets bigger from here. And he doesn’t stop,” she said.

Sharna Burgess Brought Zane to Australia Ahead of His 1st Birthday

After taking season 31 off of “Dancing With the Stars,” Burgess returned to work months later, this time accepting an offer to host Australia’s version of the show. In order to film, the mom of one had to travel Down Under, so she took her son to her home country for the first time in May 2023.

“All the firsts. Watching him discover (eat) sand, the awe and wonder on his face as waves roll up to his feet and the excitement at watching them crash further out. My heart is full. Sharing my love of Australia and the beach with him has been soul food for me,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post on May 17, 2023.

She also took Zane to the Australia Zoo for the first time and raved about the experience.

