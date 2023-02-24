DWTS Athlete Reveals Serious Health Diagnosis

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Abdul-Jabbar competed on the “Athletes” season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired in 2018.

“I started noticing symptoms about two or three years ago,” he told People magazine. “I was having irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath and had no energy or stamina. I couldn’t walk more than 30 yards without having to sit down and rest to catch my breath,” he added.

Atrial fibrillation, also called A-fib, is described as an “irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm” of the heart “that can lead to blood clots,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Patients with A-fib have an increased risk of having a stroke, amongst other potentially serious health complications.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Part of the ‘No Time to Wait’ Campaign

After sharing his diagnosis, Abdul-Jabbar, 75, teamed up with Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer for a new campaign called “No Time to Wait.” The mission of the campaign is to encourage people to get their heart checked and to raise awareness of atrial fibrillation.

“I want people to understand how important it is to contact your doctor when you experience symptoms like I had. I initially didn’t pay attention to my symptoms, which kept coming and going,” Abdul-Jabbar’s statement on the “No Time to Wait” website reads.

“Experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, and light-headedness, any one of these should have prompted me to talk to my doctor. Instead, I learned about atrial fibrillation in the hospital. If you experience any of these symptoms, which may also include irregular heartbeat, heart racing, or chest pain, you should talk to your doctor. I’ve now learned that having AFib increases the risk of stroke about five times. Don’t learn the hard way. Tell your doctor. When it comes to your health, this is no time to wait,” his statement concludes.

Fans Reacted to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Health News on Instagram

Abdul-Jabbar hasn’t shared his prognosis and, according to WebMD, a number of various factors can affect how long a patient lives after their initial diagnosis. Each patient is different and a prognosis can change depending on the patient’s course of treatment — which could include a regimen of blood pressure medications, blood thinners, diet change, and more.

After Abdul-Jabbar shared his diagnosis on social media, several people took to the comments section of his Instagram post to share their experiences with AFib and to wish him the best.

“Praying for your health brother Kareem and captain,” one person wrote.

“KAJ…such an important issue; my mom’s been monitored for years; her best friend, too. So key to get diagnosed and stay on top of the care program. Thanks for putting a public face/voice to this frequent medical issue,” someone else added.

“Thank you for sharing your story and helping get this important message out there! Still the #GOAT,” a third person said.

“Thank you for sharing, Kareem, My Pops has afib and he’s complaining about that expensive Eliquis medication that cost about $550.00 a month with insurance( that’s more than his car payment),” read a fourth comment.

