Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Neurological Struggles

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Brian Austin Green recently opened up about how his previous neurological issues affected him during his time on the show.

On the February 1, 2023, episode of the “Coffee With Colin” podcast, Burgess and Green discussed the competition, and Green admitted that he had a rough time.

“I had gone through neurological stuff before then. So it was a big challenge for me to be there, learning choreography, doing all of that. It was extremely frustrating at times for me because I’m a perfectionist by nature,” Green explained.

“So, to be in something where it’s like, my brain just could not do what needed to be done was really frustrating and none of that was shared,” Green said, adding that cameras caught some vulnerable moments between him and Sharna Burgess, but they just never made it to air.

Here’s what you need to know:

Green Was Involved in a Car Accident in 2014 That ‘Scrambled’ His Brain

Green was in a bad car wreck in 2014 with then-wife Megan Fox. The two were hit by a drunk driver but neither of them was injured.

“It could have ended horribly. We were talking about it today, on the way to run errands. I was saying, ‘We’re really lucky.’ [The other driver] was going 50 miles an hour, and we were going 25 down the street, and we hit head-on. The inertia of that is is life changing. That’s life changing for us,” he told Us Weekly in 2014.

A short while later, however, Green was diagnosed with vertigo, according to TMZ.

“Recently, my whole world came crashing down. I’ve kept it mostly secret, but my life was transformed in the blink of an eye,” he said on an episode of “The Masked Singer” in 2020, according to Us Weekly. “I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain. I could barely walk or talk,” he added.

Green Says His Recovery Took More Than 4 Years But He Learned a Lot From the Experience

On the “Coffee With Colin” podcast, Green said that his recovery took four-and-a-half years.

“I remember being in that going… and not being able to speak? And not being able to vocalize it, but in my own head thinking, ‘boy this is really hard. This is absolute the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.'”

Green calls the experience a “catalyst” and thinks it was a “kick in the butt” that really changed him. “Sometimes you need those things,” he added.

“People go through incredibly difficult things in life. You go through the loss of loved ones. You go through career changes. You go through, you know, housing situations and health things. You go through stuff,” Green continued. “I kind of feel like, at this point in life, the only thing that I really have control over is the person I choose to be going through all of it. That’s the only thing I can be consistent with. Because life isn’t consistent. It has amazing times. It has really hard times. But the person you choose to be though all of them? I think ends up being your legacy. That’s who you are.”

