DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff Opens Up About War in Ukraine

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Karina Smirnoff has opened up about the Russian invasion in Ukraine, her home country. Karina was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine in 1978, immigrating to the United States when she was 12 years old, according to her “Dancing With the Stars” bio.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Karina opened up about how she is depressed and angry over what is happening in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in mid-February. She also talked about the fundraiser she is a part of that is happening nationwide, with a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person.

Here is what she said and how you can get involved.

Karina Says The 'Soul of Ukraine WIll Never Get Destroyed'





In the interview, Karina said that she has “always” been proud to have been born in Ukraine, but “it was never like the pride that [she feels] now” with the way the Ukrainian people are standing up to the Russian invasion.

She also said that growing up in Ukraine was “great,” she loved the food and the culture. And she is in touch with people who are directly affected by the war.

“I speak to my friends in the Ukraine and those were able to get out. I get to hear of everything that’s happening and everything’s that been lost,” said Karina, adding, “Even if Ukraine is going to get even more destroyed, the soul of Ukraine will never get destroyed.”

Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after season 22 in 2016, Karina has since started seeing fellow professional ballroom dancer Justinas Duknauskas with whom she shares a son, Theo, who turns 2 years old on March 31. She told Access Hollywood that she wants her son to grow up in a world where things like what is happening in Ukraine are a thing of the past.

“I just hope that when [Theo] grows up and understands everything more and more that we finally get to the place in the world where people can just enjoy life,” said the dancer.

Karina’s Fundraising Efforts

On Tuesday, March 15, Karina helped launch an art exhibit in Los Angeles called “Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine,” which highlights Ukrainian artist and poet Taras Shevchenko. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the exhibit are going to the Red Cross and National Bank of Ukraine Fund, according to the website. There are exhibits being held in six North American cities — Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Additionally, Karina is hosting a dancing fundraiser event on Sunday, March 20 in Los Angeles called “Support Ukrainian Dancers.” The schedule listed on her Instagram page includes social dancing with a DJ, several live dance performances and a live salsa orchestra. Tickets are on sale now; 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward helping Ukrainian dancers and their families.

Karina is not the only former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member raising funds and support for Ukraine. Former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is also Ukrainian, was stranded in Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion because he was there filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance.”

He and his brother and fellow pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy and their father Aleksandr are organizing a drive to send much-needed medical and personal supplies to people in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. Maks and his wife Peta Murgatroyd have also been pointing their followers toward the efforts of their good friend Bethenny Frankel, whose organization BStrong has raised over $6 million for Ukraine. She told “Extra TV” at the end of February that she has “never seen aid come in like this, ever.”

If you’d like to help the people of Ukraine, you can donate to BStrong or to the Chmerkovskiys’ efforts, or click here for a list of other charities that are sending aid and supplies.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

